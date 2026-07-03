Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Logo Revealed on Guests’ Mystery Gift Boxes After Rehearsal Dinner

All eyes are on New York City this weekend, where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s reported wedding celebrations have officially kicked off, and new photos are revealing sweet details from the festivities at Madison Square Garden.

Getty Taylor Swidrt and Travis Kelce attend a Knicks game.

While Neither has confirmed a date or location, nearly every sign points to the iconic New York arena, with buzz building around a possible July 3, 2026, ceremony. New photos of guests leaving the rehearsal dinner show one of the sweet touches the couple added to say thank you.

Guests Leave the Rehearsal Dinner With a Sweet Surprise

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, hosted a rehearsal dinner for about 100 guests at the Infosys Theater inside Madison Square Garden on Thursday, July 2.

As per photos shared by TMZ, when the night wrapped, attendees returned to the five-star Ritz-Carlton carrying black velvet gift boxes stamped with a logo that appeared to spell out “TT,” framed by two interlocking hearts, in photos first shared by DeuxMoi on Friday, July 3.

The boxes, finished with a clasp, appeared roomy enough to hold a pair of champagne flutes.

Page Six reports that each box arrived topped with frayed fabric printed with an image echoing the garden from the couple’s engagement photos.

The fabric enclosed a commemorative card, finished with an elegant silver wax seal.

Among those spotted heading back with the keepsakes was Kelce’s close friend Ross Travis, seen leaving the celebration with a box in hand.

A Guest List Packed With Familiar Faces

Guests invited to the couple’s rumored nuptials started trickling into the city earlier this week.

Several of Kelce’s football friends have been seen checking into hotels near the reported venue, including Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, and retired tight end Greg Olsen.

A $26 Million Gift Before the “I Do’s”

Beyond the celebration itself, Swift and the “Opalite” singer’s fiancé used the moment to give back in a major way. People reported on Thursday, June 2, that the couple also made a staggering $26 million donation to charitable organizations “this week.”

The list of recipients spans the country, including City Harvest, the Food Bank for N.Y.C., New York Cares, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters in Kansas City, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Paisley’s The Store in Nashville, Helping Harvest in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, the ASPCA, Grammy in the Schools and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Swift and Kelce also directed funds toward Education Through Music, Answer the Call, Musical Mentors, After-School All-Stars in both New York and Cleveland, MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

What We Know About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Fans have had their eyes locked on Swift and Kelce for what may go down as one of the decade’s biggest celebrity weddings, tracking every clue since the pair got engaged in 2025.

Since falling for each other in 2023, the two have kept their plans close, leaving fans to hunt for scraps of information about who’s invited, what the dress will look like, and how the ceremony might unfold.

Secrecy has driven nearly every decision. Crews were photographed on Thursday draping heavy curtains across the arena’s windows ahead of a rehearsal dinner, while tents went up outside and “No Parking” signs began lining nearby streets in anticipation of closures.

Getty Workers adjust curtains inside Madison Square Garden

The lockdown reportedly went even further: multiple outlets, including TMZ, say attendees had to sign non-disclosure agreements and surrender their phones at the door, a rule that apparently applied to vendors, security teams, and even the police stationed inside.

Getty New York City Prepares For Rumored Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding

Swift and Kelce still haven’t said a word publicly, but reports point to an even larger gathering, a 1,000-guest celebration expected at the Garden on Friday.