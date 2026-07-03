Dolly Parton Shares Special Video Message for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Ahead of Their Wedding

All eyes are on New York City’s iconic arena—Madison Square Garden— where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot. Amid the secrecy and the steady stream of headlines, a special message has arrived for the bride and groom.

Music legend Dolly Parton has a message for the couple, and it comes straight from the heart.

Getty Dolly Parton

The country icon, 80, expressed her thanks after Swift and Kelce donated $2 million to her Imagination Library. This program mails free books to children from birth through age 5, regardless of their family’s income.

That gift was just one piece of a much bigger picture. The “Life of a Showgirl” artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, donated a combined $26 million to 20 organizations this week, timed to their reported wedding weekend in New York City.

Dolly Parton Says She’s ‘Blown Away’ by the Couple’s Generosity

“Taylor and Travis, it’s Dolly,” she said in a video posted July 3. “I was just told that you two are donating $2 million to my Imagination Library. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude. It’s evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives.”

The former “The Voice” guest mentor’s message came with her signature sense of humor. “So hey, when you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby,” she said, before closing things out with a line straight from one of her own hits. “So thank you and know that I will always love you.”

Parton’s message comes not long after she opened up about a health scare that forced her to cancel her Las Vegas residency. In May, she shared a video update, revealing she was dealing with kidney stones and digestive issues that had thrown her immune system out of balance.

“I have some good news and a little bad news,” she said. “But the good news is that I’m responding really well to meds and treatments. And I’m improving every day.” She added that the medication had left her feeling “a little bit swimmy-headed,” joking, “I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels.”

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Weekend at MSG: All We Know

The road to their big day kicked off in August 2025, when their engagement announcement, complete with dreamy photos, sent the internet into a frenzy, garnering over 37.5 million likes.

The timing of Dolly’s gift feels especially fitting. Swift and Kelce are reportedly tying the knot today, Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden.

CBS reported that a rehearsal dinner for roughly 100 guests took place Thursday night inside the arena’s Infosys Theater, drawing stars like Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Selena Gomez.

Among the familiar faces spotted heading to the festivities was Taylor’s oldest friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, the same “redhead” immortalized in her 2008 hit “Fifteen.”

She was seen leaving the Ritz-Carlton in a gold gown ahead of the rehearsal dinner, alongside Taylor’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, who stepped out in a silky blue dress, as per photos shared by The Daily Mail.

The main event is expected to draw more than 1,000 guests, a source told NBC News, with some reports putting the number as high as 1,100.

While many of the guests speculated to be at the wedding have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, the couple’s closest friends and family were left off the hook, according to Page Six.

The couple isn’t just asking guests to hand over their phones at the door; the policy extends much further. Vendors, security staff and even NYPD officers working inside the venue have reportedly been required to surrender their devices as well, according to TMZ.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding. Still, the signs are stacking up fast: city permits, hotel bookings tied to Kelce’s NFL circle, and a steady stream of celebrity arrivals, making it harder by the hour to write off as just speculation.