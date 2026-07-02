Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s MSG Wedding Details Revealed in NYPD Memo: REPORT

What could be the most-watched celebrity wedding of the decade is now drawing attention far beyond the guest list. According to an internal New York Police Department planning memo obtained by The New York Times, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding events are expected to bring major security preparations to Madison Square Garden over Fourth of July weekend.

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden.

Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, sent the internet into a meltdown when they announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2025, and ever since, fans have been guessing how the pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end would mark the moment. The memo, titled “Taylor Swift wedding at Madison Square Garden,” reportedly refers to the event as a “celebration of Ms. Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce.”

Rehearsal Dinner Planned Inside Madison Square Garden

According to the memo obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, the former “The Voice” mentor and Kelce are expected to host about 100 guests for a rehearsal dinner at the Infosys Theater inside Madison Square Garden. The dinner is scheduled for Thursday around 6 p.m., with police assigned to the venue as part of the security plan.

Wedding Celebration Expected to Draw 1,000 Guests

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor and Travis’ wedding celebration is expected to take place Friday, according to the memo. As many as 1,000 guests are reportedly expected at Madison Square Garden.

The memo said cocktail hour is set to begin around 4 p.m. on the sixth floor, followed by “a wedding and reception in the arena” around 5:30 p.m.

Getty Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

The event is also expected to include possible stage appearances and continue late into the night. The reported wedding events come as New York City braces for a busy Fourth of July weekend, with officials already preparing for large crowds and heightened security. Security measures around the Garden are expected to be extensive, with street closures and concrete barriers reportedly planned near the venue.

The details in the memo coincide with a Page Six report claiming that the wedding bash will feature performances by Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw and will take place somewhere “bigger than the Met Gala.”

That’s no small comparison. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser brings in tens of millions of dollars for the institution and relies on security assistance from the NYPD and the city’s Sanitation Department to pull it off, according to Fox News.

What The New York City Officials Have Revealed About The Security Around the Event

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At a Wednesday press conference focused on Fourth of July security, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officials were tracking an event at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, though she did not mention Swift or Kelce by name.

“The N.Y.P.D. will of course have a detail in place, but I’m not going to go into more specifics at this time,” Tisch said while appearing alongside Mayor Zohran Mamdani as city leaders discussed broader holiday safety plans.

The reported celebration is also drawing attention for its theme and guest rules. Us Weekly reported on July 1 that the wedding will be “whimsical” and “inspired by fairytales,” while DeuxMoi reported that the black-tie dress code includes “top hats for men and long gloves for ladies highly suggested.”

The outlet also described the event as a “magical midsummer night” and said guests would go through an “extensive security screening, including government-issued ID checks and a strict no-phones policy.”

Swift and Kelce remain publicly quiet about the reported plans, but the memo has made their rumored wedding weekend even harder for fans to ignore.