Major ‘90s Rap Rock Musician Looks Completely Unrecognizable Onstage During Concert: VIDEO

Limp Bizkit were one of the biggest bands in the ‘90s, and on Wednesday, July 1, they gave their latest performance in Madrid, Spain. The group was formed in 1994, and yesterday, guitarist Wes Borland, drummer John Otto, DJ Lethal, Richie “Kid Not” Buxton, and frontman Fred Durst performed at the Movistar Arena. Footage has been shared online showing Durst with a vastly different appearance to what many fans remember.

Fred Durst Shows Off Bushy White Beard

A video of the band performing was shared on the Movistar Arena Instagram account, showing Durst onstage with a bushy white beard. It is worth noting that he has been growing out his facial hair for some time, and he has previously shared photos online of himself sporting his white beard. However, the 55-year-old musician is also wearing green sunglasses and a cap, and the combination of these accessories and his beard covers much of his face, making him difficult to recognize.

Getty Fred Durst performs onstage at the Estéreo Picnic Festival in March 2024

Fans flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts, many praising the band as legends in the industry. “Truly Spectacular,” a translated comment reads. “Thank you for existing @limpbizkit!!!,” another fan wrote.

Other reactions include, “AMAZING !!!! Spectacular night!!!,” “Impressive,” “Thank you Fred, thank you Limp Bizkit.. They made my night,” and “dreams came true.”

Limp Bizkit had earlier teased this performance by sharing a poster on Instagram on February 24. The post racked up over 49,000 likes. This tour stop is one of many the band has planned, with other dates announced on social media, including a performance at Johannesburg, South Africa’s FNB Stadium on December 13, and two dates in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 11 and October 12.

Getty Fred Durst performs at the Pinkpop music festival in June 2024

They have also secured a headlining slot at the Rock the Runway music festival on September 17. The festival will be held in London, Ontario. Fans can also see Limp Bizkit performing at the heavy metal and rock event Aftershock at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, and at Louder than Life in Louisville, Kentucky.

Remembering Late Musician Sam Rivers

The concert comes almost a year after bassist Sam Rivers, beloved for his work with the band, died. Limp Bizkit announced Rivers’ passing on October 18. He was 48.

The announcement on Instagram was signed by Durst, Borland, Otto, and DJ Lethal. “In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers,” the caption begins. ”Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”

They continued, “We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there,” the caption reads. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always.”