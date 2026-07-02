A Rare Peek Inside Lindsay Lohan’s Home Life in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan’s home life looks very different from her early Hollywood years. Now that Lindsay Lohan has turned 40, her focus is on privacy, family, and stability in Dubai, where she lives with her husband Bader Shammas and their son, Luai.

A rare glimpse into Lindsay Lohan’s home life came via Instagram, where she shared family moments spanning both the U.S. and Dubai. The images and clips showed simple, domestic scenes – scooter rides, pool time, and loving family interactions – alongside a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband. See the Instagram post below.

The Privacy Economy Behind Lindsay Lohan’s Home

A defining feature of Lindsay Lohan’s home life is the level of privacy she experiences in Dubai, according to RealEstate.com.au. After years of intense media scrutiny in Los Angeles, she relocated to the United Arab Emirates in 2014, seeking distance from paparazzi culture and constant public attention.

As reported by RealEstate.com.au, Lohan has repeatedly said that Dubai gives her something Hollywood never could: peace of mind. During an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” she explained that she can enjoy everyday family moments without worrying someone will photograph her son.

“It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life. There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ’cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. And it’s just, I feel very safe.”

She also revealed one of the biggest differences between Dubai and Los Angeles. “It’s not legal,” she said of taking photos of strangers in public without permission. “You have to ask the person.” For Lohan, the rule makes all the difference. As she put it, “Privacy is key.”

A Marriage That Anchors Her Home

The rare Instagram post wasn’t just a look inside her home. It was also a tribute to the family she has built with Shammas.

According to RealEstate.com.au, Lohan celebrated her husband’s 40th birthday by thanking him for creating a loving home for their son.

“You’re an incredible husband, the most loving father, and the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life.”

She also praised the way he cares for their family. “Thank you for the life we’ve built together, for your strength, your loyalty, and for always believing in our future,” she added. “Luai and I are so lucky to have you.”

The post offered a rare public glimpse into Lindsay Lohan’s home and a relationship that the actress usually keeps out of the spotlight. While she occasionally shares family milestones, she rarely reveals much about their private life or even their Dubai home.

Why Dubai Still Feels Like Lindsay Lohan’s Home

Lohan’s acting career has enjoyed a major resurgence in recent years, with projects taking her back to the United States. Even so, she has said she has no plans to move back to California full time.

She told Elle in 2025 that life in Los Angeles still feels stressful as a mother.

“Even taking my son to the park in L.A., I get stressed. I’m like, ‘Are there cameras?'”

Dubai, meanwhile, offers everything she values most. “I get the privacy, I get the peace, I get the space,” she said. “I don’t have to worry there; I feel safe.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean the family will stay there forever. As RealEstate.com.au noted, Lohan has said she and Shammas still need to decide where Luai will eventually attend school. But for now, Lindsay Lohan’s home in Dubai gives her and her husband exactly what they have been searching for: a place where family comes first.