Eva Mendes Pays Heartfelt Tribute to the Four ‘Iconic Women’ She Once Worked With

Former actress Eva Mendes has paid tribute to the four iconic women she was lucky enough to work with on the same project half a lifetime ago.

Retired Mendes, 52, the partner of actor Ryan Gosling, 45, who left her Hollywood career behind in 2014, had the pleasure of starring alongside Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon, Halle Berry, and Kate Bosworth back in 2000.

The gorgeous quintet worked on a commercial for beauty brand Revlon that was shot by Robert Altman, whom Mendes describes as “another icon.”

Mendes took to social media to remember the experience she had working with Moore, 65, Sarandon, 79, Berry, 59, and Bosworth, 43.

Working With the Four Stars Gave Eva Mendes ‘Such Inspiration’

Eve Mendes shared her experience of working with Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon, Halle Berry, and Kate Bosworth with her 7.3 million followers on her Instagram account. She posted a video of the commercial on which they all worked together.

In the 19-second clip, the five actresses are all in a dressing room glamming up to do some kind of fashion photoshoot. Over the top of the video, Eve’s “Who’s That Girl?” plays.

Mendes’ caption on the post paid tribute to all four of the iconic actresses she worked with individually.

It began “ICONS” and continued, “Getting to work with these iconic women when I was 26 gave me such inspiration.”

Then came Moore’s tribute. Mendes wrote, “@juliannemoore took care of me like a little sister and provided advice whenever asked.”

Of Sarandon, she said, “@susansarandon was always there for me years later -like a Auntie-we’d meet up for lunch in random places in the world to check in.”

She described Berry as, “@halleberry was so supportive and generous with me leading by glorious example.”

Finally, about Bosworth, she wrote, “@katebosworth was even younger than me at the time -but lovely.”

Mendes then explained, “This was part of a Revlon commercial shot by another Icon Robert Altman!!! IYKYK.”

Her caption continued, “Most of the women I have had the luck to work with, have been incredible to me. I tried to learn by their example and pass it forward.”

The caption concluded, “What a beautiful moment this day was for me ♥️.”

Mendes’ followers loved the nostalgic look back and took to the comments to have their say on it.

Mendes Followers Loved the Throwback — ‘So Many Icons’

Getty Eva Mendes.

The comments section of Eva Mendes’ post is teeming with comments from fans and followers who loved it.

One follower commented, “So many icons in one commercial! 😱😱 Halle is one of my forever crushes 🫶 You are still as stunning today as you were then. Beautiful 💕.”

Another one said, “You’re all icons! Love to see women supporting women! Thank you for sharing ❤️❤️.”

Someone else wrote, “Eva, I absolutely love the way you lift up other women all the time.”

“All beautiful ladies but @evamendes you are absolutely a timeless beauty of gorgeous perfection 😍❤️🔥,” said one individual.

Finally, an Instagram user noted, “A fabulous group of women!”

Eva Mendes’ post was a lovely look into her past and it’s great that she always lifts up her fellow women. There’s no doubt she’ll continue to do so in the future.