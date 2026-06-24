The Gorgeous Eva Mendes’ Best & Most Iconic Red Carpet Photos From Over the Years

Retired actress Eva Mendes has long been considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

The 52-year-old partner of “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling began acting in the mid-1990s. Having appeared in a couple of music videos (for the likes of the Pet Shop Boys and Aerosmith) beforehand, she made both her television and movie debuts in 1998.

Mendes appeared in episodes of medical drama “ER” and martial arts series “Mortal Kombat: Conquest,” as well as the direct-to-video horror sequel “Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror” and comedy movie “A Night at the Roxbury.”

Those 1998 roles provided the springboard to a successful movie career. She went on to appear in the likes of the 2001 crime thriller “Training Day,” the 2003 action sequel “2 Fast 2 Furious,” the 2005 rom-com “Hitch,” the 2007 superhero offering “Ghost Rider,” the 2010 buddy cop action flick “The Other Guys,” and the 2012 crime thriller drama “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

Her acting career led to Mendes appearing on countless red carpets over the years. Whenever she steps foot on one, she is immediately the focal point of press attention. That’s resulted in thousands of red carpet photographs being taken of her.

Let’s take a look through Eva Mendes’ best and most iconic photos from red carpets over the years.

Lady in Red

Getty Eva Mendes at the MTV Movie Awards in 2006.

Mendes opted for a fiery, curve-hugging look at the MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California, in 2006. She wore a bright red plunging halter-neck gown with a small gold clutch, gold bangle bracelets, and hoop earrings.

The Floral Look

Getty Eva Mendes at the Met Gala in 2010.

At the Met Gala in New York City, in 2010, Mendes went with a romantic and sultry choice of outfit. She wore a gorgeous strapless Dolce & Gabbana mermaid gown with a red and pink rose floral print. The theme that year was “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.”

The Woman in Black

Getty Eva Mendes at the premiere of “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans” at the Venice Film Festival in 2009.

Mendes wowed crowds at the premiere of “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans” at the Venice Film Festival in Italy in 2009. She opted for a sultry black Armani Privé gown with a center cutout bodice and ribbon bondage-style skirt details. This architectural look combined elegance with edge. Mendes played Frankie Donnenfeld in the film.

Radiant & Sunny

Getty Eva Mendes at the premier of “The Spirit” in 2008.

Mendes’ radiant and sunny look at the premiere of “The Spirit” in Hollywood, California, in 2008, was simply stunning. She wore a canary yellow Bill Blass strapless column dress with a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond bracelet. The actress played Sand Saref in the movie.

Bandage Dress

Getty Eva Mendes at the premiere of “Hitch” in 2005.

Mendes wore a beautiful curve-emphasizing floor-sweeping midnight-blue bandage dress at the premiere of “Hitch” in New York City in 2005 (and, yes, we know it looks black in the above image). She played Sara Melas in the film.

Pure Old Hollywood Glamour

Getty Eva Mendes at the Met Gala in 2007.

At the 2007 Met Gala in New York City, Mendes’ look was pure old Hollywood glamour. She wore a silver, belted Michael Kors gown, with matching toeless heels. The theme that year was “Poiret: King of Fashion.”

Little Black Dress

Getty Eva Mendes at a screening of “Holy Motors” in 2012.

Mendes’ look at the screening of “Holy Motors” in during the AFI Fest in Hollywood, California, in 2012, was form-fitting and smoldering. She opted to wear a little black square-neck lace dress. The star played Kay M. in the film.

Playful Yet Glamorous

Getty Eva Mendes at the Met Gala in 2004.

At her first Met Gala in New York City in 2004, Mendes wore a pretty satin slip Zac Posen dress with pink and blue tones and a fur-lined shawl. The look was playful yet glamorous. The theme that year was “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century.”

Golden Girl

Getty Eva Mendes at the Gucci Spring 2006 Fashion Show.

Mendes looked spectacular the Gucci Spring 2006 Fashion Show in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a fabulous gold floor-grazing slip dress. It was sleek, shimmering, and minimalist.

Ethereal, Romantic & Feminine

Getty Eva Mendes at the Art Of Elysium “Heaven” Gala in 2011.

At the Art Of Elysium “Heaven” Gala in Los Angeles, California, in 2011, Mendes opted for a look that was ethereal, romantic, and feminine. It was a silk Valentino gown with a rose ruffled shoulder, draped neckline, and bow waist. Simply beautiful.

Mendes is enjoying retirement at the moment. However, she can still be seen regularly updating her 7.3 million followers with what she’s up to on her Instagram account.

We wish her well in everything she does and, hopefully, look forward to seeing her looking fantastic on more red carpets in the future.

Eva Mendes’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.