Lindsay Lohan Turns 40 Celebrating Her Iconic Fashion Legacy

Lindsay Lohan turns 40 today, with her birthday falling on July 2, 1986. The milestone comes just days after a striking fashion moment. The actress wore a vintage 1995 Chanel micro-suit for the New York launch of Chime’s “Welcome to 30” campaign, according to InStyle. The look featured a cropped jacket and a black mini skirt.

Lohan styled the vintage Chanel micro-suit with a layered gold-chain belt featuring the brand’s classic logo. The updated look swapped the original runway skirt for a high-waisted black mini skirt. The cropped jacket echoed Chanel’s signature tweed tailoring, with padded shoulders and gold button detailing. Lohan completed the outfit with black sunglasses, gold jewelry and a quilted heart-shaped handbag.

The outfit itself told a story. Released three years before “The Parent Trap” made Lohan a household name, the Chanel look came from the same decade that launched her career. Now, as Lindsay Lohan turns 40, she is stepping into her own milestone alongside the generation that grew up watching her movies.

Lindsay Lohan Turns 40 as the Youngest Millennials Enter Their 30s

According to People, Lohan has become “the voice of multiple generations,” thanks to a career that stretches from “The Parent Trap” to “Mean Girls” and beyond. Those films shaped childhoods, teenage years, and even everyday language for a generation of fans. It’s a role she says she never expected, but one she now embraces as Lindsay Lohan turns 40.

“I think it’s an honored feeling,” Lohan said. “It comes from just living my life in the public eye for so long and always trying to be the most honest I can be.”

That perspective didn’t come easily. She admitted there was “pressure” when she was younger to “try and be a certain way.” With time, though, she realized “you can only be true to yourself,” adding that authenticity “has to show through in the end.” Looking back now, she says she feels “honored” to have connected with so many people over the years, especially as Lindsay Lohan turns 40.

Her latest campaign is built around that connection. According to People, Chime recruited Lohan to celebrate the youngest millennials turning 30, filling the ads with nostalgic callbacks to “Mean Girls,” “The Parent Trap,” and “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.” One commercial even updates the classic “Mean Girls” line to, “Get in loser, we’re about to have our best era yet.”

Speaking to Bustle, Lohan called the campaign “a love letter to our generation, with both nostalgia and honesty,” before adding, “We have to start adulting.” Lindsay Lohan turns 40 at a moment when that message feels especially personal.

Looking Ahead While Celebrating the Past

The message also reflects the advice she’s giving people entering their 30s, according to Bustle. The actress encouraged her younger brother not to “put so much pressure on himself,” explaining that these are the years when “certain things in your life will start to click.” At the same time, she said it’s important to “give yourself some grace,” while making promises to yourself that you’ll keep, something she reflects on as Lindsay Lohan turns 40.

Even Lohan jokes that the most millennial thing about her isn’t a fashion trend. It’s simply “my movies.”

While she’s happy to celebrate the films that made her famous, she’s also looking ahead. Lohan is currently filming “Count My Lies,” her first starring television role. She described it as “the hardest I’ve ever worked” and admitted the pace of television has been “wild.”

After spending so much time in an intense dramatic role, though, she’s already thinking about her next move. “I want to do something happy right away,” she said. “So maybe people will see a rom-com with me in it just to lighten things up.”

Turning 40 hasn’t become a moment of looking back for Lohan. Instead, it’s a chance to appreciate how far she’s come. According to People, she feels “great” about the milestone and is “proud” to be entering a new decade, adding, “I’m just always evolving, always learning,” as Lindsay Lohan turns 40.

Like that vintage Chanel suit, Lohan’s career now blends past and present with ease. The generation that grew up quoting her movies is reaching new milestones of its own. And today, they’re celebrating one right alongside her as Lindsay Lohan turns 40.