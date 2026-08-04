Lindsay Lohan, 40, Brings Back Her Signature Red Hair in Stunning Transformation: PHOTOS

Lindsay Lohan’s iconic red locks are back!

The “Parent Trap” star shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 4, debuting the return of her signature hair color.

Lohan interchanged between a blue and white robe for her 6-photo carousel. The 40-year-old actress styled her luscious red hair in relaxed beach waves. For glam, she opted for natural tones while also donning a bright red lip.

Lindsay Lohan’s Stunning Hair Transformation

Fans of the ‘90s movie star were thrilled to see her return to her signature — and natural — hair color after rocking blonde locks for several years.

“the most iconic redhead in pop culture,” commented one.

“Your natural hair color is such a mood 😍🔥,” wrote another.

“SHES RED AGAIN! The most famous red head IN THE WORLD!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” added a third.

Lohan began her hair transformation in the early 2000s for her role in “Freaky Friday.” What began as chunky blonde highlights slowly turned into a refined blonde.

In July 2025, Lohan revealed one of her more complimentary shades of blonde in a campaign with Hair by Schwarzkopf USA. In a commercial for the beauty brand, the Disney film star unveiled her soft-gloss blonde while being pressed for questions in a gold-coated elevator.

“Lindsay, what’s your beauty secret? A lot has happened since the last Freaky Friday. Tell us about it!” The press asked Lohan, prompting her to respond, “My hair’s just blonder now. It’s Schwarzkopf, the hair color that speaks for itself.”

Following her campaign for Schwarzkopf, Lohan opened up to PEOPLE about what inspired her to keep her blonde locks over two decades — especially after her red hair helped to launch her career into great success.

Lindsay Lohan Talks About Her Hair Transformation

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“Once you start to go blonde, you want to keep going a little lighter, and it just gives such a fresh, ethereal feeling that I love, and that’s how I’m feeling these days,” she shared. “Fresh and ethereal and bright and happy. Having a hair color that mimics how you feel inside is always a plus.”

Lohan’s longtime hair colorist Tracey Cunningham also joined her interview with PEOPLE, telling the outlet that because Lohan is a “color chameleon” when it comes to the many shades she’s able to rock, working with her is a breeze — and a dream.

The “Mean Girls” star added that she and Cunningham share an extremely close bond, making it easy to entrust her with one of her most notable beauty statements.

“It’s so personal when we color our hair and who we color it with. It’s such a specific thing in life, and it makes you feel such a different way when it’s done,” Lohan shared. “ [It was also] the big draw for me getting to work with someone who I consider family.”

Although Lohan ditched her signature red hair for many years, she’s woven the color back into her life for several starring film roles, including “Our Little Secret” (2024), “Irish Wish” (2024), and “Falling for Christmas” (2022).





