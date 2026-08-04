AGT Introduces First of its Kind ‘Judges Call Back Round’ Here’s What It Means

America’s Got Talent is introducing a titillating new change to its competition format. Here’s what we know.

The show has just added its first-ever “Judges Call Back Round.” This exciting change will give some contestants another chance to impress the judges before the live shows.

For years, AGT has followed a simple format. Performers audition in front of the judges and wait to see if they move forward. However, with so many talented acts competing each season, making those choices has never been easy. Now in its 21st season, the longtime reality show is upgrading the decision-making process.



This new round allows the show’s judges, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, the chance to see acts twice. The intention is for this to help them decide which contestants proceed to the live shows. For some acts, this second opportunity could completely change their trajectory on the reality show.

Why Simon Cowell Wanted A Major Change to AGT’s Format

Simon Cowell, the show’s creator and executive producer, first hinted at this change ahead of the season premiere. Speaking with TV Insider, he provided a clear reason when asked why this new element was added.



“One question I get asked a lot is, ‘How do you decide who makes it through to the live shows?'” he said. “We’ve been trying to be more transparent year after year, and then we said, ‘Let’s just show the audience how we get to that place.'”

This new round, according to Cowell, also serves an additional purpose. He stated that it also features a mentoring opportunity between the judges and returning acts. “You have your Golden Buzzers, and there are about 44 spots [for the live shows],” he said.

“When you watch the tapes back, there’s about, say, 20 acts, which I call the no-brainers. Then we have the maybes; these are acts who we think have got potential, and in an ideal world, you’d want to see again. So, effectively, that’s what we’ve done. Each judge has chosen a number of acts they want to see … I might put all of mine through, or I might put one through. Whoever we feel has done enough to merit being in the live show. They come to my house, and I can give them a bit more advice this way.”

How AGT’s New Judges’ Callbacks Round Decided Which Acts Stayed in the Competition

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Terry Crews accepts the Favorite Reality TV Show award for “America’s Got Talent” onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

The premiere Judges’ Callbacks round gave viewers a closer look at one of the tougher parts of the competition.

After Auditions ended, the judges had around 100 acts to consider. However, only 44 contestants could move on to the live shows. With 10 Golden Buzzer acts already guaranteed a place, there were only 34 remaining spots available.

To solve the problem, Simon Cowell introduced this new round, allowing each judge to bring back a small group of acts. The new rounds were a more intimate callback. Each judge hosted the acts they wanted to see again, at a location they wanted. As an extra step, the judges also brought on external help to further aid the process.

Celebrity Guests Joined the Judges in This New Era of AGT

The Judges’ Callbacks round introduced another first for AGT. Celebrity guests joined the judges to help decide which contestants would move on to the live shows.

Simon Cowell teamed up with Normani and Grammy-winning producer Poo Bear. Sofia Vergara welcomed influencer Lele Pons and singer Sebastian Yatra to help sift through her acts. Howie Mandel was joined by comedian Nikki Glaser, and Mel B linked up with her ex-bandmate, Emma Bunton.

The inclusion of the celebrity guests was particularly exciting for Simon Cowell.

“When I heard that Poo and Normani were going to help me, I knew I was in good hands,” he said. “Different skill sets and different experiences, but .. having worked with both, they have amazing taste. I always know I can rely on both of these [people]. That’s friendship. I never take this for granted.”