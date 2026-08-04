Heidi Klum, 53, Poses on the Beach in a Tiny Bikini & a Carefully Placed Hat

Heidi Klum loves to spend her downtime in the sunshine, and there is no one she prefers to spend it with than her husband, German musician Tom Kaulitz. On Monday, August 3, the “Project Runway” host posted a collection of pictures of herself and Kaulitz enjoying a day at the beach, and giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Look Gorgeous on the Beach

The couple got married in a private ceremony in January 2019, but later celebrated in style in August. However, Klum and Kaulitz were first romantically linked in 2018. They still appear to be so happy and in love! In the photos, they are kissing while lying on the beach. Klum ditched her bikini top for the outing, instead posing only with her bottoms and a cleverly placed straw hat.

In other pictures, she goes for a dip in the sea, holds her husband’s hand, spends time with her beloved pooch, and draws in the sand.

“No caption needed,” she wrote in the caption. But fans had plenty of thoughts and flooded the comment section. “Couple goals,” one fan wrote. “This is what REAL freedom and real love looks like,” another fan shared.

A third commenter mentioned Klum’s role on “America’s Got Talent,” writing, “Miss you on AGT but LOVE to see you living.”

Klum is a big fan of bikinis, telling Who What Wear in a 2019 interview that she loves triangle bikinis the most. “I am European so we grow up showing more skin on the beach. The smaller the bikini the better and I’m kind of a top-optional girl,” she said. Also in the interview, she discussed her swimwear line, Heidi Klum Swim, which she launched in 2015, and what she loved about bikinis.

“Wearing your bikini is as close to getting naked in public as you get! I think it’s about finding a suit in a shape and fit that you love and feel happy wearing it,” she said of her tips for choosing one. “If you’re buying what you love, you can use the other four minutes to apply sunscreen!”

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz’s Relationship

Kaulitz is Klum’s third husband, and she was previously married to hairstylist Ric Pipino and musician Seal. Despite being 17 years apart in age, Klum and Kaulitz really work as a couple. The supermodel also believes that she has found “the one.”

In an interview with E! News in August 2022, she gushed about her romance, saying, “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.” Fans love seeing the couple enjoy time in beautiful destinations and the sun. “I feel like we’re never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now,” she said. “I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun and, you know, just wear sunscreen.”