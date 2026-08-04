Eva Longoria, 51, Sizzles in Red String Bikini on Beach in Spain

Eva Longoria looked gorgeous as she enjoyed a day on the beach in Spain. In photos, she can be seen wearing a red string bikini and a straw hat as she puts her feet in the water.

Eva Longoria Looks Gorgeous on the Beach

The actress loves Spain and hosts the travel and cuisine show, “Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain.” Daily Mail reports that she has been seen on the beach near Marbella since late June, and the “Desperate Housewives” star relocated to the country several years ago.

In other pictures from Longoria’s beach trip, she can be seen carrying a large canvas tote bag and wearing sandals and a white-and-red cover-up. She also posted a photo of her beach outing on her Instagram Stories. She looks so happy and relaxed.

Eva Longoria Discusses Life in Spain

Longoria is married to businessman José Bastón, with whom she shares her son, Santiago Enrique. The couple married on May 21, 2026. She is also a stepmother to Bastón’s three children. “She now resides mostly in Spain and Mexico, but she still makes trips back to the States when necessary,” Daily Mail reports.

Born in Texas, where her family has lived for nine generations, Longoria has opened up about her life in Spain and about why she decided to leave the United States. In an interview with Marie Claire in November 2024, she said that despite having lived most of her adult life in Los Angeles, she felt it was time for a change.

“Even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge,” she said. “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to (expletive) on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.” She went on to say that she was “privileged,” adding, “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Eva Longoria Embraces New Chapter in Her Life

Longoria has spoken openly about aging, and in a May 2025 interview with New Beauty, she discussed what it felt like to reach her fifties. “So good! The first half of my life has been about saying yes. Yes to moving to Hollywood, yes to going away to college, yes to that job, yes to being an actor, yes to dating him, yes to marrying him,” she said.

She continued, “It’s always been about saying yes to everything—as many things as you can. Now, my life is about saying no and really curating my life. I’m reserving my time for very special things, very special people, and very special moments. I’m making sure that I’m doing less with more quality.”

In her interview, Longoria discussed how her approach to beauty has changed. She is embracing a more natural approach. “It’s more of a natural look with natural makeup and natural hair,” she confessed.