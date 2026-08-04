Cindy Crawford’s Gorgeous Daughter Kaia Gerber Dazzles in Low-Cut Crop Top at ‘The Shards’ Berlin Premiere

Model and actress Kaia Gerber looked absolutely gorgeous at the Berlin premiere of “The Shards” on Monday, August 3.

Gerber, 24, is the daughter of the supermodel Cindy Crawford and the businessman Rande Gerber. Her natural inherited good looks ensured she would grace the catwalk. However, she also opted to take up acting a decade ago.

Her debut role came in the 2016 television drama movie “Sister Cities.” On the small screen, she has gone on to appear in the likes of “American Horror Stories,” “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” “Palm Royale,” “Hacks,” and “Overcompensating.” Movie-wise, her credits include 2023’s “Bottoms,” 2024’s “Saturday Night” and “Shell,” and 2026’s “Outcome” and “Mother Mary.”

She took to social media to share stunning pictures of her striking outfit from her appearance at the German premiere of her new show — the aforementioned “The Shards.”

Kaia Gerber Wore an All-White Custom Prada Outfit in Berlin

Kaia Gerber shared her look from the Berlin premiere of “The Shards” with the 9.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of seven photographs. Each one shows her gorgeous outfit from a different angle. Per The Fashion Spot, the outfit in question was a two-piece custom white Prada number featuring a crop top and a column skirt.

The top boasts a square neckline, wide tank straps, and vertical seams that contour the bodice. The floor-length column skirt sits low on her hips, leaving part of Gerber’s impeccably toned midriff exposed.

Gerber’s caption on her post reads, “tangible berlin participation 🪞 for @theshardsfx.”

The star’s followers loved her look, with one of them commenting, “Insane 😍.”

Another of her followers simply wrote, “mommy.”

Gerber’s look drew a lot attention online, with plenty of other Instagram accounts showcasing it. The Check The Tag account posted a picture of it and captioned the post, “Who: Kaia Gerber,” “Wearing: custom Prada,” “Where: “The Shards” premiere in Berlin,” and “Styled by: @emmajademorrison.”

Gerber Has a Big Future Ahead of Her

Kaia Gerber’s future in the entertainment industry looks bright.

In “The Shards,” she will play Susan Reynolds. IMDb describes the series’ plot as follows: “The Shards is part teenage coming of age, erotic thriller and exploration of the untamed and mysterious era of Los Angeles 1981, tracking a group of privileged high school friends as a serial killer strikes across the city.”

The show is based on Bret Easton Ellis’ semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. Per Grazia, in the novel, Reynolds is the “queen bee” of the main group of characters. That should mean Gerber’s role in the series is a significant and meaty one.

She will star alongside the likes of Igby Rigney, Graham Campbell, Hayes Warner, Wes Bentley, and Homer Gere in the series. Notably, Gere is the son of her mother’s ex-husband, actor Richard Gere.

Her other confirmed upcoming roles include playing a character called Ava in the thriller movie “Bulls” and an as-yet-unspecified role in the short film “Get Her Back!”

We wish Kaia Gerber all the very best in her blossoming career. Moreover, we can’t wait to see her in all of her upcoming roles.

Kaia Gerber’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.