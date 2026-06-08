Richard Gere Gushes over Son Homer’s Acting Career After “Euphoria” Breakout

It’s no secret that Richard Gere has managed to make quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Now, it looks like his 26-year-old son, Homer, could be following in his footsteps. Homer scored a role in the third and final season of “Euphoria,” acting alongside the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and more. He played a Los Angeles TV heartthrob who had a short-lived fling with Sydney Sweeney’s character before things took a bizarre turn.

During a recent chat with “PEOPLE,” Gere revealed that he’s proud of Homer “on two levels.”

“One, he’s really good. He really kind of preternaturally knows what he’s doing. But he’s also handling it really well. He’s a good kid. He’s a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay,” he explained. “I still need to see his second episode of ‘Euphoria,’ but he has this big thing coming up with Ryan Murphy, and he just finished shooting a film with Oliver Stone.”

Richard Gere Discusses Son’s Acting Career

Getty Homer James Jigme Gere and Richard Gere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

“So I can retire now. I’m passing the torch,” he joked.

“I don’t think he’s got to make a life choice to commit to this if he’s doing this now,” Gere continued. “He’s good at it and he’s having fun, but he can become a rock climber if he wants to do that.”

“I’m still doing it, so it must have been the most powerful choice, but I was also a musician,” he added. “I was a studio musician and had a lot of other things going on. But acting was the one that kind of brought it all together — my interest in psychology, philosophy, music, art. […] My interest in just what is it like to be a human being. So it’s been kind of an amazing job, to filter all of my interests into this one thing.”

Homer Gere Talks “Euphoria”

Getty US actor Homer Gere attends HBO’s “Euphoria” season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California on April 7, 2026. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Homer opened up about his “Euphoria” role during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“This is my first real set experience,” he said at the time. “It’s jumping into the deep end in a really cool way.”

“I’m an actor playing an actor playing a character,” he continued. “You kind of get lost in it.” As for whether or not he runs lines with his father, Homer says he doesn’t. His father is, however, sure to pass on his wisdom.

“I don’t run lines with him,” he explained. “He gives great advice. It’s not necessarily related to the craft, but more like how do you carry yourself, how do you make this work in a more positive way.”