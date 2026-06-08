‘Romy and Michele’ Sequel In Production: Everything to Know About New Movie

Prepare those businesswoman specials, because Romy and Michele are back in action!

On Monday, June 8, 20th Century Studios confirmed that a sequel to 1997’s “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” is officially in production.

The studio also released the first photo from set with stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, while confirming additional returning cast members.

The new movie, however, will not debut in theaters. Instead, it will premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

‘Romy and Michele’ Sequel Details

20th Century Studios announced the sequel news on social media, sharing a photo which appears to show Kudrow and Sorvino in director’s chairs on set. While the photo is taken from the back, with the stars’ faces obscured, the two actresses are tagged: Sorvino on the left and Kudrow on the right.

The image also confirms the characters’ bold fashion choices aren’t going anywhere, as they’re both clad in bright, patterned clothes and chunky platform heels.

“The reunion you’ve been waiting for! The Romy and Michele sequel is now in production,” the studio captioned the post.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” director Tim Federle will direct the sequel. Robin Schiff, who wrote the original, also penned the followup.

So far, four additional OG cast members are also confirmed to return, including Alan Cumming as Sandy Frink, Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Camryn Manheim as Toby and Julia Campbell as mean girl Christie.

Rounding out the cast in mystery roles are series newcomers Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton, and Nathan Lee Graham.

‘Romy and Michele’ Becomes Cult Classic

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The original 1997 movie revolved around two women who were bullied in high school as teens returning to their old stomping grounds for their 10-year reunion.

The two, however, haven’t amounted to much since graduating, so they decide to lie about what they’ve been up to since they last saw their former classmates. As the two pretend to be businesswomen, Romy claims to have invented Post-its to the “A-group,” only to be exposed in front of their whole class.

The pair later decides to drop the facade and change into some wild homemade outfits, only to have their fits celebrated by one of the former mean girls, who now works at Vogue. The movie ends with them reconnecting with an incredibly wealthy former classmate, Cumming’s Sandy Frink, who decides to bankroll their fashion boutique.

The film was a modest success in theaters, making $29 million against a $20 million budget, and went on to become a cult classic and fan favorite. It spawned a prequel film in 2005, “Romy and Michele: In the Beginning,” with Katherine Heigl as Romy and Alexandra Breckenridge as Michele, as well as a recent Off-Broadway musical adaptation.

Kudrow and Sorvino have both seemed game to return for a sequel in the decades since, but serious talks about a follow-up only really began to take shape in 2024.

While additional details are scarce, 2027 will mark 30 years since the original movie, making the dynamic duo due for their 40-year high school reunion if the movie drops next year.