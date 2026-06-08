Jenny Mollen Says Viral Photo With Son Was Really About One Thing: ‘Grief’

Jenny Mollen is sharing the story behind one of her most talked-about parenting moments.

After a photo of the actress lying on top of her son sparked debate online, Mollen is revealing what was really going through her mind at the time. Looking back, she says the image wasn’t about scandal or attention—it was about grief and the complicated emotions that come with watching a child grow up.

Jenny Mollen Talks ‘Grief’ of Letting Go

Mollen came under fire after sharing photos of herself wrapped up in the arms of her 12-year-old son, Sid.

“Your eldest son will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever have,” she shared in the since-deleted caption.

While some social media users viewed the images as inappropriate, the mother of two said critics completely missed the point.

Reflecting on the image, the actress explained in a Substack post shared on Monday, June 8, that the images captured a deeply emotional moment in her parenting journey as she grappled with her son’s growing independence.

“It wasn’t a scandal,” Mollen wrote. “It was grief.”

She went on to describe the experience as mourning the end of a chapter, explaining that watching children grow up can bring unexpected feelings of loss even amid the joy of seeing them thrive.

“There’s something devastating about realizing your child can survive without you, that they can be content somewhere else,” she continued, explaining that the photos were snapped after Sid had returned home from a weekend away. “Loving a child is a vomit-inducing free fall, and I’ve spent the last twelve years writing about it.”

Mollen added, “When I look at that picture, I see a 12-year-old boy who still wants his mother, and a woman trying to hold on to closeness and connection at a time in her life when everything else is changing. I spent the last decade begging for five minutes alone, only to get exactly what I asked for. And it has broken my heart. It will break your heart, too.”

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Confirm Split

After 18 years of marriage, Jenny Mollen and actor Jason Biggs confirmed their split.

“They are very much connected,” a rep for the former pair told People in May. “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

Days later, the former actress addressed the separation in a deeply personal essay.

“Everywhere I’ve ever been has felt a little temporary, like a waiting room I’m trapped in before an operation,” she wrote. “When you’re young and ambitious, or maybe just middle-aged with ADHD, it feels impossible to appreciate anything while you’re in it.”

The couple — who share sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8 — met on the set of the 2007 comedy, “My Best Friend’s Girl.” Their relationship progressed quickly, and the two were engaged just six months later.

Mollen and Biggs eloped the following April, but hosted a larger wedding for friends and family in July 2008.

She last shared a photo with Biggs in November 2025, with the caption, “A totally approachable couple not trying to seduce you.”