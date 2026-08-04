‘In the City’ Season 2: Bravo Executive Addresses West Wilson and Carl Radke’s Future on the Spin-Off

Bravo is offering its clearest update yet on the future of “In the City” following the season 1 reunion, including where things stand with a potential second season and whether familiar “Summer House” faces like West Wilson and Carl Radke could join the cast.

The “Summer House” spinoff wrapped its first season with part two of the reunion on July 28, leaving viewers wondering if cameras will return to New York City after filming concludes on season 11 of “Summer House.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bravo Vice President of Current Production Josh Brown discussed the show’s strong ratings, addressed possible cast changes and explained why it’s still too early to make decisions about season 2.

Bravo Says ‘In the City’ Season 2 Decisions Are Still Ahead

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Brown said Bravo is encouraged by the performance of the freshman series, which recently ranked among the network’s three most-watched freshman shows of the past five years.

“It’s too early to say,” Brown told THR when asked about season 2. “We just finished airing the season, and we’re really happy with the performance of the series in its first season.”

He added that the network is optimistic after Bravo recently highlighted the show’s ratings success.

“So I’m optimistic,” Brown said.

Although no renewal has been announced, Brown indicated viewers should know more about the show’s future soon.

“I would say by the end of the summer for sure. We’ll definitely know a lot more within a month.”

Season 1 followed Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera and their friends as they balanced careers, relationships and major life changes in New York City after “Summer House” season 10.

The series also documented Amanda and Kyle’s marriage before the pair announced their separation in January after 10 years together and four years of marriage.

Asked whether both Amanda and Kyle could return if the series is renewed, Brown said Bravo plans to let real-life events guide any future decisions.

“I think, like ‘Summer House,’ we approach things organically, and so we have to go by the facts on the ground,” he explained.

“The one thing I would say is that, as viewers have seen on ‘Summer House’ and ‘In the City,’ both Kyle and Amanda are making a sincere effort to be friends post-marriage, even though they’re still technically married. They both really care about each other.”

Bravo Addresses West Wilson, Amanda Batula and Carl Radke’s Future

One of the biggest questions surrounding a potential second season involves the cast.

Just days after the reunion filmed, West announced he was leaving “Summer House.” Amanda also later confirmed she would not return for season 11, leading fans to wonder if either could appear on “In the City.”

Brown declined to reveal any casting plans.

“If I’m being honest, I think it’s too early to talk about that,” he said.

“We always approach things organically and by the facts on the ground. So, anything’s always possible, but there’s no plans for anything at this time about anything I should say, just because we’re still reacting to finishing airing the season.”

Brown also said Bravo has not yet spoken with Amanda about a possible television return.

“We are so appreciative of everything she’s done so far, and we really care about her. But it’s just too early to be having any talks like that. It’s premature.”

Meanwhile, current cast member Kenny Martin recently told Us Weekly that adding West to the spinoff has been discussed.

“We talked about this post-reunion, Amanda and I for a hot second,” Kenny said. “It sounds like it’s not out of the realm of possibility, but I don’t know.”

He added, “I just don’t know where West fits into the equation. Like, obviously, Amanda is friends with people in the mix, but I think it would be an adjustment for West to go from doing theme parties to real life.”

Brown also addressed fan interest in seeing Carl join the cast after he made a guest appearance during season 1.

“We obviously love Carl, and he made an appearance on ‘In the City,'” Brown said.

He explained that the series focuses on people navigating major life decisions, making each casting choice dependent on whether it naturally fits the show’s premise.

“I would say for anyone, that would have to be part of the equation that we factor in on the show in terms of their bigger participation on the show for Carl or anyone else,” Brown said.

“But Carl, of course, is a very organic part of the group, even ‘In the City’ cast. So, if there’s a reason and if it feels organic, we always love Carl.”