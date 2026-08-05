The Binge-Worthy Summer Hit That Broke Streaming Records Is Coming Back

Despite being based on a single book, “The Five-Star Weekend” on Peacock has just landed a second season. It’s not a surprise when you consider that it is the streaming platform’s biggest release.

The question for many is where the story will go. After all, “The Five-Star Weekend” is based on a novel by Elin Hildebrand. There is only one book in this particular story, although there is a series of books set on Nantucket Island. One of them — “The Perfect Couple” — has already been adapted by Netflix, and based on statements from Peacock, the second season is going to continue the current story rather than look at another of Hildebrand’s books.

‘The Five-Star Weekend’ Becomes Peacock’s Biggest Success

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 08: Jennifer Garner attends the Los Angeles photo call for Peacock’s ‘The Five Star Weekend’ at Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum on July 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The summer binge-watch has been a huge success for the NBCUniversal streaming platform. Since the July 9 binge drop, Peacock shared in an emailed press release that the series has had 1.8 billion minutes watched. This is the way all streaming platforms track their viewership. As it became the No. 1 show for the network in terms of viewership, it made sense to renew “The Five-Star Weekend” for a second season.

The show’s release has also helped to catapult the novel back into the Top 10. The novel was originally published in 2023 as a hardback and audiobook. The paperback followed a year later, and there has since been a movie tie-in cover released in 2026.

Starring Jennifer Garner, the story follows Hollis, a famous cook and author who faces the devastating loss of her husband. As she deals with her grief, she decides to host a weekend away at her Nantucket house with three of her friends and a surprise guest, which leads to secrets, mysteries, and much more. The focus is on healing after grief, even when you find out that there were cracks in the picture-perfect life you thought you had.

What To Expect in ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ Season 2

Getty US actress and producer Jennifer Garner attends Peacock’s “The Five-Star Weekend” premiere at the Billy Wilder Theatre at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on July 8, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images)

It’s hard to really say where the story goes from the end of the first season. It goes beyond the source material, which isn’t all that uncommon. “Big Little Lies” arguably started turning a miniseries into a multi-season show, with the second season going beyond Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, delving into the aftermath as the truth was revealed and the women focused on moving on with their lives.

“The Five-Star Weekend” Season 2 will need to continue for Hollis and her friends. The end of the first season did see Brooke, played by D’Arcy Carden, suggest that the group of friends make it an annual thing, and everyone seemed to agree with the idea. While Greece was mentioned, Hildebrand’s novel ends with an epilogue set in Italy, so that could be the next destination.

As the first season saw Hollis deal with her grief and look at moving forward after the loss of her husband, it’s likely that we won’t see much of Jack, played by Timothy Olyphant, anymore. This doesn’t rule out the odd flashback, but that relationship isn’t going to be key as the series continues.

At least fans can be safe in the knowledge that the five women who captured our hearts are set to return. “The Five-Star Weekend” creator, Bekah Brunstetter, hinted at that as she shared, “I’m so thrilled by the chance to give fans of the show more time with the stars, and dig even further into these incredible characters. Knowing how deeply committed they are to this trip, I can’t wait to take them on their next adventure.”