Amanda Frances Will Not Return to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season

Amanda Frances is officially parting ways with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Sources close to the production confirmed to TMZ that the 41-year-old author and online manifestation coach will not return for Season 16. Producers ultimately made the strategic decision not to invite the rookie star back after a highly turbulent debut year.

A Controversial Rookie Run

Bravo Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Amanda Frances, Jennifer Tilly, Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe.

Frances joined the 90210 crew for Season 15, introducing fans to her personal development company and her financial philosophy outlined in her book, “Rich as Fck: More Money Than You Know What to Do With”. However, her grand debut quickly hit a rough patch as her bold commentary rubbed several seasoned veterans the wrong way.

The “money queen” frequently found herself on the defense. Castmate Erika Jayne even teased during the season that the newcomer had managed to rub everyone the wrong way with her outspoken opinions.

Setting the Record Straight

Following the heavy production leaks regarding her departure, Frances took to her Instagram on Wednesday to break her silence and share her perspective directly with her followers.

“My time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is complete.” her caption read.

“Saying yes to this show was one of the boldest, wildest, most clarifying things I’ve ever done. And I am genuinely grateful—

Grateful for the experience. The women. The viewers who saw me, rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes.”

Mixed Feelings and Future Plans

The network’s decision to cut ties likely comes as a surprise to some fans. In a recent interview covered by Just Jared, Frances had expressed confidence that Bravo would likely invite her back for a sophomore run, though she admitted she was still “undecided” on whether she would actually accept the offer