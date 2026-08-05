HBO Max Will Bring Fans Back to Stars Hollow with New ‘Gilmore Girls’ Project

It’s been a minute since viewers last touched down in the bucolic Connecticut town of Stars Hollow.

However, HBO Max has just issued an announcement guaranteed to generate excitement among fans of “Gilmore Girls.”

A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Documentary

In a press release dated Wednesday, August 5, HBO Max reveals that production on an as-yet-titled documentary about the beloved series is currently underway.

The upcoming documentary is being directed by Bonni Cohen (“In Waves and War,” “Athlete A”), and produced by This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Production on the doc will be led by acclaimed documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” “Martha”).

The standalone film will be the first-ever authorized documentary about the series, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of its debut last year.

An Inside Look

Because the documentary is authorized, it will feature extensive input from the series’ creators, producers and stars.

“Offering a rare insider view into the creation of ‘Gilmore Girls,’ told straight from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, featuring Lauren Graham as well as additional key cast and crew, the documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators,” reads the synopsis.

“The film includes never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and script pages,” the synopsis adds.

A Lasting Legacy

Debuting in 2000, “Gilmore Girls” became a pop-culture phenomenon that built one of television’s most devoted fanbases.

When The WB merged with UPN to become a new entity called The CW, “Gilmore Girls” jumped from its original home to The CW, where it aired until its cancellation in 2007 after seven seasons.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and David Palladino, who created, wrote and ran the show, failed to negotiate a new contract, so the seventh and final season was handed off to another showrunner.

Viewers noticed the difference, and the couple got a do-over when Netflix picked up “Gilmore Girls” for the four-episode revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” which arrived in 2016.

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A New Book

The forthcoming documentary won’t be the only project revisiting “Gilmore Girls.”

In December 2025, star Lauren Graham took to Instagram to announce that she and Sherman-Palladino were joining forces to work on a new “Gilmore Girls” project.

“Because we love you, Amy and I are working on a new ‘Gilmore Girls’ book,” Graham wrote in the caption, accompanying a series of photos. “Get your coffee ready!”

The Official Announcement

As reported by People at the time, the official announcement of the book was made on the “Today” show.

“We can exclusively announce an untitled book is in the works, taking the readers behind the scenes of the beloved series,” Carson Daly revealed to viewers during the show’s PopStart segment.

Per a press release, the book — to be published by Celadon Books — will take “readers behind the curtain of ‘Gilmore Girls,’ revealing how a small-town dramedy with mile-a-minute dialogue became a cultural touchstone.”

The release continued: “Through a blend of sharp wit, personal reflection and never-before-shared stories, Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino offer an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of their creative partnership and the spark that defined Lorelai Gilmore and the world of Stars Hollow. Along the way, they revisit unforgettable moments from the set — capturing the humor, heart and alchemy that has made the series an enduring classic.”

No release dates have been provided for either the documentary or the book, although the latter is scheduled to hit bookstores at some point in the fall of 2027.