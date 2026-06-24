‘Gilmore Girls’ Is Heading to a Surprising Streaming Service ‘Most People Have’

If “Gilmore Girls” is your everyday comfort show, or you simply like to indulge in an annual re-watch, then you’ll be happy to find out that the beloved series can be seen on a streaming service that plenty of people already have access to, even if they aren’t aware of it.

Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘Gilmore Girls’

Getty Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham

When it was recently announced that “Gilmore Girls” was leaving Netflix after being on the streaming service for 12 years, “[i]t was shocking news to everyone, but it also wasn’t too surprising with Warner Bros. looking to take back a lot of its bigger hits,” according to Parade.

Along with airing on the Hallmark Channel, “the series is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu right now,” Parade noted. However, “many suspected that it would head to HBO Max in July. After all, it’s a Warner Bros. series, and that’s what happened with Friends when it finally left Netflix.”

“That’s not the case,” Parade explained. “Instead, Warner Bros. has struck up a deal with another streaming platform. It turns out that Gilmore Girls will be available on Prime Video from July 1, 2026,” which is pretty handy as “[m]ost people have Prime Video, as they’ll have Amazon Prime for shopping!”

On top of that, Parade tells viewers that they “will not need to buy the episodes, either, as is the case right now. The episodes will be available to stream with your Prime Video subscription.”

“This is not the first time Prime Video has landed the rights to the series, as it was available at the end of September 2025, but it’s the first time since Netflix lost those rights,” Parade also mentioned.

Additionally, Parade tells fans that “[t]his is only for the seven seasons of the main series. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will remain on Netflix for the time being. That is set to depart the platform in November, and it’s possible that it could go to a bidding war. It would be nice to head to Prime Video if that’s where the series is still available to stream at that point.”

There’s a Reason Why People Keep Watching ‘Gilmore Girls’

“Some things have inexplicable staying power. The Hermès Birkin bag. Cheetos. Crocs. And for nostalgic millennials, there is ‘Gilmore Girls,'” according to The New York Times. “The show ended its seven-year run on the WB and CW networks in 2007, yet viewers keep returning to the familiar comfort of the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Conn., where the series was set.”

“Netflix recorded 500 million viewing hours for the show from January to June of last year, surpassing hits like ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Stranger Things,’ and data released on Monday by the research firm Nielsen showed that ‘Gilmore Girls’ was among the Top 10 most-watched shows across the major streaming platforms in 2023,” the NYT noted on January 31, 2024.

Along with long-time fans, NYT pointed out that “[t]he show, which concluded the month before the iPhone was introduced, is even finding a younger audience on TikTok, where users post scenes they love and argue about their favorite romantic partners for every character.”

Tulum by Netflix also explained that “‘Gilmore Girls’ is the ultimate comfort show — a warm blanket of family, friendship, and romance, stuffed with snappy dialogue and taking place in the eternal autumn of small-town Connecticut. No matter the season, we could all use some of that comfort.”