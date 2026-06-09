‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance for Her First New Movie in 7 Years

Whether you caught “Gilmore Girls” the first time around and/or love to rewatch the beloved series thanks to the Hallmark Channel, you will likely adore the fact that one of the show’s stars, Alexis Bledel, a.k.a. Rory Gilmore, has just made an appearance on the red carpet, which is something that she rarely does.

On top of that, she stepped out for an event involving her first movie since 2019!

Alexis Looked Lovely While Promoting ‘Ponderosa’

Getty Alexis Bledel

Fans will surely be delighted to find out that Bledel showed up at “the Tribeca Film Festival to promote her first film in seven years, Ponderosa,” on Saturday, June 6, according to Parade.

During the “rare public appearance,” Parade notes that “[t]he former Rory Gilmore looked radiant in a yellow satin top with a collar cutout and a knee-length black skirt.” She also “carried a small black sparkling clutch and wore her brown hair in loose waves,” and “wore black peep-toe heels to set off the look.”

Getty Alexis Bledel

As for the movie itself, “Ponderosa” is listed on IMDb in the comedy and drama genres, as well as horror and mystery, which might pique your interest.

“Zeke (Jack Dylan Grazer) enjoys the peaceful and measured nature of suburban life under the watchful eye of his mom, Sandra (Alexis Bledel),” according to the synopsis on the Tribeca Film Festival website. “Their world flips upside down when the buffet where Sandra works closes down, thrusting rich regular George (Bill Camp) firmly into their lives.”

“In an attempt to create a father-son bond, George takes a rather unhealthy liking to Zeke that swings between touching and tenuous,” the description continues. “His fixation quickly unearths a darker portrait of desires and grand plans.”

Alexis Has Been In Quite a Few Fan-Favorites Despite Time Away

Getty Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham

When it comes to Bledel’s previous work, you may happen to adore some of the shows and movies that she’s starred in over the years.

Biography notes that “Bledel began her career as a model before moving to New York, where she briefly attended New York University. She then landed the part of Rory Gilmore in the TV show Gilmore Girls in 2000. The program ran for seven years and launched Bledel to stardom, leading to several film roles.”

For instance, the actress has appeared as Winnie Foster in Disney’s “Tuck Everlasting” (2002) and as Lena Kaligaris in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2005) with America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively, with all four returning for the sequel in 2008.

“In 2016, she returned to her role as Rory in the Netflix miniseries revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Biography also mentions.

Getty Alexis Bledel

Beyond that, Bledel “was later cast as Beth Dawes in the hit TV series Mad Men and in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she won her first Emmy ever in 2017.”

In September 2025, Us Weekly noted that following Bledel’s time on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she “has since kept a low profile and has yet to appear in any new projects.”

That’s one reason why it’s so exciting to see her in a new role this year. Hopefully, we can look forward to more in the future!