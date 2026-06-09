Andrew Walker Shares an Anniversary Post Worthy of a Hallmark Romance

Hallmark fans are well aware of the fact that Andrew Walker can play a swoon-worthy character onscreen. At the same time, he can be just as charming in real life. Just take a peek at the post he’s shared to mark his wedding anniversary and celebrate his wife, Cassandra Troy. It’s just as romantic as you might imagine.

Frankly, Andrew and Cassandra’s entire relationship is pretty darn adorable. For instance, did you know that she initially didn’t want to date him, and that they eventually eloped?

Andrew and Cassandra Are Celebrating 14 Years of Marriage

Andrew took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, to share a post about the special occasion. Popping up a collection of photos that featured himself and Cassandra, the first image sees them dressed up with chic hats and standing in front of a wall of deep red roses.

Another photo appears to show the two enjoying the sunshine while on a beach, while a third pic seems to have been taken while the two were (fully dressed) in bed. There are also shots of the pair in various idyllic locations, as well as photos that focus on Cassandra alone.

In the caption, Andrew wrote, “Happy anniversary to this beauty of a human. 14 years and we’re just getting started. @casstroywalker 🫶”

Getty Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker

The actor’s social media followers loved the post and left plenty of comments congratulating the couple, with one person writing, “Happy Anniversary, Andrew & Cass!! Love you!! ❤️❤️🥂🥂”

“Happy Happy Anniversary to this beautiful couple! 🎉❤️🥂,” came from another fan.

“😍😍adore you both,” someone else said.

Another fan left a message, writing, “Happy Anniversary to you & Cassandra. And many more ❤️🎊🎉”

How Did Andrew and Cassandra Meet and Fall in Love?

Andrew and Cassandra’s “love story dates back two decades: The couple first met in 2004 while the actor was back home visiting Canada, where [Cassandra] lived and was finishing up college,” according to People.

The pair first “crossed paths in Montreal when [Andrew] was visiting from L.A. in 2004,” People explained. “At the time, she was working part-time at a gym’s front desk in the West Island and his dad happened to be a member. [Cassandra] later came face-to-face with [Andrew] when he stopped by to use the facility.”

However, things didn’t exactly get off to a smooth start.

In fact, People notes that “[d]espite being asked out by [Andrew] several times during his visit back home,” Cassandra wasn’t interested in a long-distance relationship. Fortunately, “thanks to mutual friends, they ran into each other during a night out,” and, she later told The Creative Couples Podcast in June 2021, after chatting, they “hit it off.”

“We hung out two days after that, and on day five, we went on a hiking trip to Mont-Tremblant together,” she said. “We both said we loved each other after five days, and that was 18 years ago.”

“After an initial bond over their love of nature, their relationship progressed,” per People, and Cassandra ended up moving “from Montreal to Los Angeles to live with [Andrew] in 2006. Following several years together, the pair got engaged and eloped in 2012.” The couple “later became parents, welcoming sons West and Wolf.”

Cassandra told The Creative Couples Podcast, “When we met and fell in love so quickly, we were babies. I was 21 and Andrew had just turned 25. I think the way that I would describe it is that I feel like I’m the best version of myself when I’m with Andrew, and we bring that out in each other.”