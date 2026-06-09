Victor Webster Shares a Special Post About His Beloved Dog Following Previous Custody Ruling

There are a few things we can say for sure when it comes to Victor Webster. For instance, we can confidently point out that he’s earned countless fans thanks to his role as a Hallmark star. We can also note that he delighted viewers while appearing on “Days of Our Lives,” “Mutant X,” “Charmed” and “Continuum.”

On top of that, there’s no doubt that he shares a sweet relationship with his dog, Nova. In fact, the actor made that perfectly clear in a new post about his beloved pup.

Victor and Nova Share a Special Bond

“This little baby girl is my ride or die. Guess she doesn’t have a choice haha. But even if she did I think she still would be,” a bearded Victor wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he shared on Monday, June 8.

The post also included a photo of the actor with a dirty face while wearing coveralls and a hat. He also happens to be holding Nova across his shoulders.

In response to the post, one of Victor’s followers left a comment, saying, “The cutest ride or die duo! 🐾🙌🏻”

“You both look so content. Perfect pair. ❤️,” came from another social media user.

Someone else left a comment, writing, “A great picture. Nova is so lucky to have a Dad as wonderful as you. She knows! 😍 I love how you take her on motorcycle rides and on the back of a bike. She is so chill.”

Indeed, while it’s obvious that Victor and Nova are close, when the actor says “ride or die,” he certainly means the ride part. Just take a look at the actor cruising on a motorcycle with Nova strapped to his chest.

Victor & Shantel VanSanten Have a Custody Agreement for Nova

Getty Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster

Victor’s new post comes after an earlier custody ruling involving Nova. When the actor split from his wife, Shantel VanSanten, the two shared the dog as well as two cats, Finnegan and Phillippa, according to People.

Court documents showed that “the former couple [had] come to an agreement when it comes to splitting their assets — and it includes an expensive custody clause surrounding their dog Nova,” People reported in July 2024.

While Victor was “granted sole ownership of the pet,” per People, VanSanten was given the right “to visit the dog for an extended period of time.”

“While Nova is in the One Tree Hill star’s care, she will be required to share the dog’s location,” People also mentioned. “If VanSanten takes the dog for longer than three weeks, she’ll be mandated to pay a $10,000 fine for every day she’s late to return the pet.”

In the time since, Victor has often posted about Nova, whether it be pics of the two chilling out together or videos of the pair seeking out an adventure.

This past February 13, Victor shared a look at himself and Nova on a special occasion, writing (as the dog), “My Pupiversary (gotcha/adoption) day was yesterday. Papa took me to do all my favorite things. Had some muffin, not too much because I’ll poop funny. We went on a long walk in the woods, went for a walk next to the ocean on the sea wall and then went to the dog beach. He made me a yummy meal and I took a long nap.”

“Was a great day,” the caption continued. “Can’t believe it’s been 7 years already, seems like yesterday.”