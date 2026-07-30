George and Amal Clooney Evacuate Southern France Estate Amid Devastating Wildfires

George and Amal Clooney have been forced to flee their home in southern France as dangerous wildfires continue spreading across parts of Europe. The couple evacuated their estate near Brignoles with their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, People reported on Wednesday, July 29.

A representative for George confirmed the family’s evacuation, along with the emotional statement they sent to the town’s mayor.

For now, Amal and George have no way of knowing whether the home they’ve made their family’s primary residence is still standing.

George and Amal Clooney Send Emotional Letter to Brignoles Mayor

Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney

George and Amal wrote to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond before leaving, telling him they had no way of knowing whether their home would survive and that their neighbors’ safety was their first concern.

In an emotional statement obtained by Hello, the couple wrote, “Dear Didier, at this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment. As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasize two things: first, we hope you and the people of our city are safe, and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

Their message made clear the bond runs deeper than the estate itself. George and Amal consider Brignoles home, and they’ve promised to help it rebuild.

France Wildfires Force More Than 220,000 People to Evacuate

Getty US actor George Clooney and Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney

The Clooneys’ evacuation comes as firefighters battle devastating wildfires across France and other parts of southern Europe.

A massive blaze in France’s Gironde region has burned an area four times the size of Paris, forcing roughly 220,000 people to evacuate at the height of the crisis, according to NBC News.

EuroNews reported on Wednesday, July 29, that Fires have also threatened communities in Spain, Italy and Greece. Three Greek firefighters have died battling the flames, two after becoming trapped near Rethymno on Crete and a third in a separate blaze in the Peloponnese.

Extreme heat, drought and strong winds have made the fires harder to contain. French crews have continued working through dangerous conditions as residents wait to learn when it’s safe to return home.

Why the Clooneys Made France Their Family Home

Getty US actor George Clooney and British lawyer Amal Alamuddin

George and Amal have kept their life in Brignoles largely out of the public eye, but the actor has offered glimpses into why France became their family’s primary home.

In an October 2025 interview with Esquire, George said the twins were “not on their iPads, you know?” He added, “They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

George also spoke about his concerns over raising Alexander and Ella in Los Angeles, where they could face relentless attention from paparazzi and comparisons to other celebrity children.

Life in the French countryside has also brought George back to the rural world he once wanted to leave behind. Raised around farms in Kentucky, the actor never expected to embrace that lifestyle again.

Speaking to The New York Times in February 2025, he said, “Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things.”

“It’s the best chance at a normal life,” he added. Although the Clooneys also own properties in England, Italy and Kentucky, their farm in France has become the family’s primary residence.