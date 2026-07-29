Josh Duhamel Reveals Why He’s Holding Onto 1 L.A. Property Amid ‘Doomsday Cabin’ Move

Josh Duhamel recently sold his home in Los Angeles after building his dream “doomsday cabin” in Minnesota. But the “All My Children” star revealed he hasn’t completely cut ties with California living.

Duhamel — who built his “doomsday cabin” just an hour and a half from Fargo, North Dakota — revealed why he’s still holding onto one property in Los Angeles.

LA Living

Duhamel revealed during a recent interview with Fox News that he keeps his home in Los Angeles for a very good reason.

“We still have a house in Los Angeles that we have because I have a 12-year-old son who goes to school there and will be there until he’s done with school,” he said of his son Axl, whom he shares with ex-wife Fergie. “So we go back and forth between Fargo, North Dakota and Los Angeles.”

The actor was married to the Black Eyed Peas singer from 2009 to 2019. They met on the set of the TV show “Las Vegas” in 2004 when her band made a guest appearance. Fergie gave birth to the former couple’s only child in August 2013.

Duhamel moved on with now-wife Audra Mari.

“The house that I just sold was the house that was sort of my transition space between when I got divorced and when I started a new family,” Duhamel told Fox News.

Duhamel’s Former L.A. Home

Earlier this month, Duhamel said goodbye to one of his Los Angeles properties after finding a buyer for the $3 million home. The home — which Duhamel told Fox News was a rental property for years before he listed it — sold within weeks.

According to Duhamel, he would “rather put that money in North Dakota.”

The actor, who also shares children Rocca and Shepherd with his wife, originally purchased the home for $2.65 million in 2017, Realtor.com revealed.

“It’s rare to find a property that flawlessly combines dramatic architecture, modern updates and total privacy,” the home’s listing agent, Thomas Atamian, told the outlet. “The defining feature of this home is its positioning. It captures breathtaking jetliner and mountain views from almost every angle. It’s an absolute standout offering in a premier location.”

Doomsday Cabin

Play

Duhamel gave Graham Bensinger an insider look at his “doomsday cabin,” revealing his desire to return to his roots.

“I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again. Fix things, make things and just do the basic things that we take for granted,” Duhamel told People in August 2025.

He added, “I’m really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need in this world of massive technology, to do the basic things to provide for my family.”

The 50-acre property is equipped with multiple wells, food storage, and outdoorsman gear. To fit his off-grid lifestyle, Duhamel learned to hunt.

“We lose our cellphones, and we all lose our [expletive] minds,” he told Besinger in 2023. “I just want a place where I could just get away to until things get back to normal,” he said, referring to a potential natural disaster or another Great Depression.”