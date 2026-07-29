WATCH: Tom Holland’s Hilarious Response to Kids Asking About Zendaya Marriage

Tom Holland may be used to taking on villains as Spider-Man, but a classroom full of curious New York City students proved to be just as tough.

The “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star found himself fielding some unexpectedly personal questions while teaching a stunt class during an upcoming episode of the YouTube series “Celebrity Substitute.” According to People, what started as a fun lesson quickly turned into an adorable interrogation about Holland’s marriage to Zendaya, leaving the actor laughing as the kids refused to let him off the hook.

In an exclusive clip, one student bluntly asked Holland whether he was married to his longtime love and frequent co-star. Caught off guard, the actor hesitated before joking, “You guys obviously haven’t been media trained like the publicists that I speak with,” carefully avoiding a direct answer.

That strategy didn’t fool everyone in the room.

Host Julian Shapiro-Barnum pointed out that the student had never even heard of a publicist, prompting the child to jokingly conclude Holland was “definitely married” because he dodged the question. The exchange left the classroom laughing as Holland took the teasing in stride.

The Kids Had One More Question for Tom Holland

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The marriage questions didn’t stop there.

Another student later asked whether Holland takes Zendaya on dates, and this time the actor didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, all the time,” he replied. “My favorite thing to do.”

The sweet response offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s relationship while keeping the playful atmosphere going. According to People, Holland’s appearance on “Celebrity Substitute” is part of the YouTube series that pairs celebrities with classrooms of children while Amazon donates school supplies through its Amazon Classroom List program.

Holland and Zendaya first met while filming 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and are set to reunite on screen this summer in both “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which opens in theaters July 30.

Tom and Zendaya Have Slowly Confirmed Their Marriage

The classroom exchange comes after months of speculation surrounding Holland and Zendaya’s relationship status finally came to an end.

Earlier this year, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, revealed the couple had already married, telling reporters fans had simply “missed it,” according to People. Holland officially confirmed the marriage in a June interview with Esquire after he was asked about AI-generated wedding photos that circulated online. Rather than deny the images outright, he explained his family knew they were fake because “they were all there” for the real ceremony.

Zendaya later appeared to publicly confirm the marriage herself during a July fan event in Mexico City. According to InStyle, when someone in the crowd shouted, “Will you marry me, please?” the actress laughed before delivering the perfect response: “You’re too late!”

Most recently, Roach shut down rumors that the newlyweds were planning a second, more public wedding celebration. Speaking to Complex at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” he said the couple “got away with” having the private ceremony they wanted and have no plans to do it again. He also dismissed reports of another wedding, calling the rumors “definitely not true.”

As for the kids in Holland’s classroom, they may not have gotten a direct answer to every question, but they certainly managed to get the actor smiling when he admitted that taking Zendaya on dates is still his “favorite thing to do.”