Grammy Awarded Artist Drops Huge ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Spoiler

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is easily one of the most anticipated film releases of the entire summer. Fan’s have waited desperately for their chance to view Peter Parker’s latest chapter and the adventures that surround it. Since the original announcement there has been an incredible amount of promotion, but several key details remain under wraps. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Since the moment her casting was confirmed, fans’ have anticipated that Sadie Sink will play the mutant mind-reader Jean Grey. Marvel Studios has done their best to dispel these rumors and keep her character more obscure. Showrunners have done their best to deny or redirect any questions concerning Sink’s character, but, her character was confirmed by an incredibly unlikely source. While talking to the influencer Valkyrae, Grammy awarded musician, Steve Lacy, accidentally revealed that Jean Grey is officially in the movie.

Lacy Might Have Spoiled One of the Upcoming Film’s Biggest Villains

Lacy is contributing a song to the film and has collaborated with some of the biggest figures in the music industry. While Lacy has only recently entered the mainstream, he already has rubbed shoulders with Kendrick Lamar, Solange Knowles and Calvin Harris. His contribution to the Spider-Man film is the latest in a long list of incredible accomplishments. Unfortunately, his premier blunder might keep him from collaborating with Marvel on later films.

At one point during the premiere, Valkyrae asked Lacy which character his favorite was or who he was most excited to see in the film. The musician brazenly responded with, “You know what, Jean…,” essentially confirming Sink’s role within the film. The very talented star also verified that Jean Grey will act as a villain within the upcoming movie. Fan’s have thought Sink was playing Jean since she was first cast, and Lacy only supported conclusions fans had drawn.

One of the most egregious and well known Marvel leakers is actually the lead for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Tom Holland. Holland previously accidentally leaked extensive details about “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Mark Ruffalo similarly spoiled key details of many of the same films. At this point, Marvel might need to hide key plot details from the actors themselves. Fortunately, no fans have felt cheated by Lacy’s reveal since the studio has been incredibly coy about the casting since the beginning.

Fans’ Speculated Sink Would Play Jean Grey Since Her Initial Casting

Lacy’s reveal is surprising, but only because fan’s didn’t expect to hear the news before the official release. Aside from the initial shock, many fans were simply surprised Marvel didn’t reveal the role themselves. Bringing the X-Men into the MCU is an incredibly large deal, but fans have anticipated it since the beginning. It’s likely Marvel’s reluctance to announce Sink’s character was part of the marketing campaign, which has clearly been massively successful.

Getty Steve Lacy.

Not only had fans’ anticipated Sink’s role as Jean Grey, but they also knew she would likely play one of the film’s villains. Sink is clearly a center point for many of the trailer’s and could even be the catalyst for why Spider-Man ends up fighting the Hulk at some point within the film. Jean Grey is an incredibly powerful character, but its unlikely she is the film’s main villain. Jean Grey is historically a hero within the source material, so this is most likely a misunderstood introduction rather than anything else.

Overall, Steve Lacy is responsible for the latest and greatest of the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” leaks. Yet, Lacy has nothing to fear since fans’ already figured Sink would be playing Jean Grey and other actors have leaked significantly greater spoilers. The actor has not responded to his livestream blunder, but fans expect an official apology might come sooner rather than later.