Harlan Coben’s Latest Thriller Just Broke Into Netflix’s Global Top 10

The global Top-10 all-time list for English-language shows on Netflix has a new entry. “I Will Find You,” an adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel, has knocked “His & Hers” off the list, as it surpasses 100 million views.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that the show has inched its way into the Top 10 with 101.9 million views, marking the second time that a series based on one of Coben’s books has entered this list. “Fool Me Once,” which was released in January 2024, was the first of his many adaptations, which continue to prove more and more popular for the streaming giant.

It Took Less Than 40 Days for ‘I Will Find You’ to Enter

Netflix Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Episode #106 of I Will Find You. Cr. PETER KRAMER/NETFLIX © 2025

The limited series, which stars Sam Worthington and Britt Lower, took just 39 days to make it onto the global Top 10. “His & Hers” had held that No. 10 spot since shortly after its release in December 2025, while the remaining shows on the list have been there since at least September 2025.

On top of that, “I Will Find You” is the first English-language series to spend five weeks in the No. 1 spot on the weekly viewings list since “Wednesday” Season 2. It continues to show the Coben Effect for the streaming platform, suggesting that viewers are more than happy to check out new shows if they know there’s limited risk. Being a miniseries means that there was no need to wonder if answers would come at the end!

Worthington plays David Burroughs in “I Will Find You,” a man who is serving life in prison for the murder of his son. Only, he didn’t murder his son. A court has found him guilty, and almost everyone believes that he did it. When there’s evidence that his son may still be alive, but nobody pays attention, David escapes from prison with the help of a few friends and his former sister-in-law to get the truth.

‘I Will Find You’ Could Move Up Further

Netflix Jonathan Tucker as Adam Mackenzie and Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Episode #103 of I Will Find You. Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX © 2025

While the show currently sits in 10th place, there is time for it to move further up the list. Netflix tracks viewership for the first 13 weeks for the all-time list. Considering it’s reached more than 100 million in the first five weeks, there is plenty of time to take over at least ninth place.

It is currently just behind “Bridgerton” Season 3 — Season 4 never made it to the all-time list — and “The Queen’s Gambit.” “Wednesday” Season 1 currently sits at the very top of the list, with 252.1 million views, and it’s comfortable in that position. “Adolescence” takes the No. 2 spot with 142.6 million views!

There have been 13 adaptations of Coben’s novels on Netflix, and this is just the second time the shows have made it to the all-time list. Granted, that list only started five years ago, while the adaptations have been running for much longer. “Fool Me Once” landed on the list with 98 million views. However, the interest in Coben’s shows remains, as together they have amassed 450 million views in the last three-and-a-half years alone! All eyes are now on the next book that will be adapted, “Myron Bolitar.”