Harlan Coben Thriller Leads Netflix Top 10 for Week of June 22-28



It’s no secret that Netflix has experienced massive success with its various series based on the crime novels of Harlan Coben. The streamer’s latest is no exception, with Coben’s “I Will Find Out” holding the top spot in the list of top Netflix series in the United States during the week of June 22-28, 2026.

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‘I Will Find You’ is a Twist-Filled Hit

According to Netflix’s Tudum, “I Will Find You” has maintained its spot at the top of the list, racking up 34 million views to date. Adapted from Coben’s 2023 novel of the same name, “I Will Find You” is the most-watched Netflix original of the year so far.

“Avatar: Fire & Ash” star Sam Worthington stars as David Burroughs, who’s serving a life sentence in prison after being convicted of murdering his son five years earlier. David, however, didn’t commit the crime. When he learns that his son may actually still be alive, he busts out of the joint on a mission to find his son and clear his name. Along with Worthington, the series also stars Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning and Madeleine Stowe.



A Charming Rom-Com Tops the Week’s Movies

In the week’s list of Netflix’s most-watched movies, the top spot went to “Voicemails for Isabelle.” With more than 31 million views, this charming romantic comedy hearkens back to such big-screen hits as “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Directed by Leah McKendrick (who brought us the 2023 comedy “Scrambled”), “Voicemails for Isabelle” stars Zoey Deutch as Jill, a chef who’s been expressing her grief after the recent loss of her beloved sister by leaving detailed voice messages about her life. When her late sister’s phone number is reassigned to a realtor named Wes (Nick Robinson), he becomes enchanted by the voicemails she continues to leave, leading him to fall for Jill without even meeting her face to face.

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‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘Little Brother’ Also Snagged Big Viewersh

Landing at the No. 2 spot in the TV list, the second season of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” racked up 8.7 million views during its debut week. On the film side, the John Cena-Eric André comedy “Little Brother” hit No. 2, clearly appealing to fans of raucous, raunchy laughs.

Other standouts on the TV list include soapy South African thriller “The Polygamist,” the third season of reality show “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” and Season 5 of “Sweet Magnolias.” Meanwhile, other movies that gained traction that week were “Maternal Instincts,” the Jennifer Lawrence-Brett Goldstein rom-com “Office Romance,” and the indefatigable “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” which debuted just over a year ago, and continues to attract new viewers.



Netflix’s Top 10 for the Week of June 22-28, 2026

Top 10 Netflix TV Shows in the U.S.

“I Will Find You” “The Last Airbender” Season 2 “The Last Ship” “The Polygamist” “WWE Raw” “America’s Sweetheart: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Season 3 “Oasis” “Sweet Magnolias” Season 5 “Ms. Rachel” Season 1 “Danny Go”

Top 10 Netflix Movies in the U.S.

“Voicemails for Isabelle” “Little Brother” “Maternal Instincts” “5 Lbs of Pressure” “Goat” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” “K-Pop Demon Hunters” “Office Romance” “Home” “Despicable Me 3”