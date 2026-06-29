John Cena Proudly Shows Off New Look Amid Hair Transplant Procedure

John Cena is in the process of promoting his latest film, Netflix’s “Little Brother.” However, the actor and wrestling legend recently took to social media to share an image of himself with a new bald look. This comes as he’s undergoing a hair transplant procedure.

Cena posted the photo of himself alongside his doctor on the X platform on June 29. The “Little Brother” actor captioned the photo, “Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!”

In the photo, Cena is wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, and Birkenstock-style sandals. He’s shaking his doctor’s hand in the photo, proudly showing off his shaved head.

John Cena Previously Opened Up About Experiencing Hair Loss

Getty John Cena and Eric André

Cena posting the above photo to social media wasn’t the first time the actor opened up about experiencing hair loss. He also did so via a 2025 interview with PEOPLE. He said, “As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light.”

He continued, “I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November.”

Cena added, “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness.”

He discussed the procedure further, saying, “They don’t do anything except move your hair, one by one, from one area to another.” After that, Cena stated that he becomes “fired up” on the topic, partly due to ignorance around it.

According to him, “If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that. It completely changed the course of my life.” The actor also stated that the procedure helped his career, saying, “A different hairstyle can identify a part that can get me more work, do the thing I love to do.”

‘Little Brother’ Was Recently Released on Netflix

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In addition to his recent hair transplant, Cena has several projects in the works. Most recently, his film, “Little Brother,” arrived on Netflix in June 2026. In addition to the wrestling icon, the comedy stars Eric André, Michelle Monaghan, Sherry Cola, Christopher Meloni, and Ego Nwodim. Matt Spicer directed the movie.

Regarding reception, “Little Brother” currently sits at a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This is based on 24 reviews. Audiences gave the movie a 46%. It’s worth noting that comedy films often don’t score as highly in terms of reviews, as comedy is subjective.

It’s also worth noting that Cena’s next film, “Coyote vs. Acme,” will be released in theaters on August 28. This comes after the movie was originally shot for Warner Bros. Discovery but was shelved. Ketchup Entertainment then acquired the rights in March 2025.





