Angelina Jolie Reveals the Status of Her Dating Life 10 Years After Splitting from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie recently revealed she’s been single since breaking things off with Brad Pitt a decade ago. She said this in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment the outlet published on Monday, June 22. The 51-year-old filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and the dragged-out divorce was finally made official in 2024.

Getty Angelina Jolie poses with French filmmakers Louis Garrel and Vincent Lindon at the “Coutures” Première in February 2026.

Angelina Jolie Says ‘Life Has Broken Me a Little’

Yahoo says Jolie told them she’s been staying focused on motherhood rather than romance, and quotes her saying, “I haven’t dated or been with anyone since I divorced a decade ago, right? So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children and my family.”

Jolie’s latest film, the French drama “Couture,” hit North American theaters on June 26, and she shared in the interview that her role as an in-demand film director made her reflect on working parenthood. “So it took me a second to say, ‘Look, she can also love her daughter and be dedicated to her daughter and also need this as a woman and receive this as a woman.’ And that in fact, it might be very healing for her,” Yahoo says she explained.

They say she also told them, “Life has broken me a little. I have to live again. Be free again.”

Angelina Jolie Discusses ‘Couture’

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Speaking about “Couture” in an interview with the L.A. Times, Jolie complimented her director and costars. She said working with artists you “feel close to” and learn from “can be the most beautiful thing about being a creative.”

She says the film “really brought that forward” with women from different backgrounds and parts of the world. Jolie’s character, Maxine Walker, receives a breast cancer diagnosis while away on a high-stakes work trip, and the actress called that part of the plot “very personal to me.”

She said, “I think for anybody watching, whether you’ve deal with cancer or anything or anything in your life where you’ve had this moment – you don’t know if you’re life is now going to stop. And you feel like it’s going to stop. And you feel like it’s over.”

She said “Couture” stands out because while cancer is a part of the plot, it doesn’t become the whole film.

Did Angelina Jolie Have Cancer?

Jolie did not have cancer, but she opened up in a 2013 essay for the New York Times called “My Medical Choice” about having elective surgery to remove her breasts and entire reproductive system due to testing positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation which heightened her risks of cancer which her doctors placed at 87% for breast cancer and 50% for ovarian.

The decision came six years after the star lost her mother Marcheline Bertrand to breast and ovarian cancer. She wrote about her mom in the heartbreaking piece, “My mother fought cancer for almost a decade and died at 56. She held out long enough to meet the first of her grandchildren and to hold them in her arms. But my other children will never have the chance to know her and experience how loving and gracious she was.”