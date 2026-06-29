Daveigh Chase’s Official Cause of Death Revealed After Actress’ Passing at 35

The official cause of death for actress Daveigh Chase has been revealed nearly two weeks after the former child star died at age 35.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Chase died from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The report also listed chronic polysubstance use, defined as the long-term use of more than one drug, as a significant contributing condition. Her manner of death was ruled natural. Us Weekly was first to report the medical examiner’s findings.

The update comes after TMZ first reported on June 17 that Chase, best known for voicing Lilo in “Lilo & Stitch” and portraying Samara Morgan in “The Ring,” had died on June 16 at age 35.

When news of her death first broke, Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told TMZ that she died after developing meningitis and a blood infection that led to sepsis, causing her body to shut down. He also said she had been hospitalized earlier that month due to malnutrition. The newly released medical examiner’s report now provides the official cause of death and clarifies the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Chase’s Final Years Marked by Health and Addiction Struggles

The medical examiner’s findings shed new light on the actress’ final years, which were marked by ongoing health issues and addiction struggles.

According to TMZ, Chase had largely disappeared from the public eye after stepping away from Hollywood. Friends reportedly spent years trying to locate her, even searching Los Angeles’ Skid Row after receiving tips that she might be living there. The outlet reported that Chase ultimately spent her final years living in an RV with Hernandez before she was hospitalized.

According to Chase’s mother, Cathy Chase, her daughter’s addiction began after a motorcycle accident around 2016. She said Chase developed a dependence on prescription painkillers following the crash, marking the beginning of a difficult downward spiral.

Hernandez launched a GoFundMe while Chase was hospitalized, writing that her condition had become “critical” and that doctors told him she did not have “much time left,” per People. After her death, the fundraiser faced public scrutiny when Chase’s former manager, John Ryan, questioned its legitimacy. Ryan claimed Chase’s estate had enough money to cover cremation expenses and alleged that Chase’s father, John Schwallier, never authorized Hernandez to manage her affairs. He also claimed Hernandez did not notify Chase’s family until after her death and urged fans not to contribute to the fundraiser.

Friends Remember the Former Child Star’s Legacy

Daveigh Chase at the Belasco Theatre on November 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Friends who knew Chase also reflected on her life following the news of her death.

According to People, Chase’s friend Shawn Rosenthal said he remained close with the actress from 2018 until 2023. He recalled the pair playing music together and said they had hoped to record songs someday. After getting sober in 2023, Rosenthal said he and several of Chase’s sober friends tried unsuccessfully to find her and get her help.

Calling her death “such a tragedy,” Rosenthal said he believed she had been surrounded by people who did not have her best interests at heart before adding, “I pray she’s just finally at peace.”

Before stepping away from acting, Chase built an impressive career as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young stars. In addition to starring in “Lilo & Stitch” and “The Ring,” she also appeared in “Spirited Away,” “Donnie Darko,” “Big Love,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “ER.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report now provides the official explanation for Chase’s death, bringing greater clarity to the circumstances surrounding the actress’ passing.