‘Summer House’ Cast Shake-Up: Amanda & West Are Reportedly Not the Only Stars Out for Season 11

“Summer House” season 11 is reportedly undergoing one of the biggest cast overhauls in the show’s history.

Amanda Batula is reportedly leaving the Bravo series after boyfriend West Wilson’s previously confirmed exit, but according to new reporting from Bravo and Cocktails, the couple won’t be the only familiar faces missing when cameras begin rolling over the July 4 weekend.

The latest report claims season 10 breakout star KJ Dillard has decided not to return as a full-time cast member, adding another surprising twist to a season expected to introduce several new housemates while bringing back fan favorites including Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, Bailey Taylor, and Lindsay Hubbard.

New Report Claims KJ Dillard Won’t Return for Season 11

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Dillard has decided not to return for season 11, although the outlet reports he could still appear in a scene or two.

The report also states that Dara Levitan, who joined the show through her relationship with Dillard, is not expected back, while Ben Mandelker reportedly was not asked to return after production felt he never fully clicked with the cast.

The tipster also said production plans to keep the cast at the house during the first weekend of filming rather than sending them out to bars and clubs in an effort to avoid leaks involving the newcomers.

The outlet says Cooke, Radke, Solomon, Calabrese and Brown will live in the house full-time, while Hubbard will once again split her time between the Hamptons and home, similar to last season.

Viewers can also reportedly expect five or six newcomers, including Jamie Jolie, another woman who is friends with Calabrese, and two or three men connected to Solomon, Radke and Cooke. Ciara Miller is expected to make appearances throughout the season.

Dillard’s reported departure comes as somewhat of a surprise after many fans viewed him and Calabrese as two of season 10’s breakout stars.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s Reported Exits Continue Cast Shake-Up

The latest Bravo and Cocktails report follows news that Batula is also expected to leave “Summer House.”

TMZ reported that Batula will not return as a full-time cast member after Wilson was not picked up for season 11.

Wilson later confirmed his departure on the “Broadcast Boys” podcast, saying he believed Bravo made the right decision.

“I don’t think it would have been a fun summer,” he said.

The reported departures follow the pair’s relationship, which became the defining storyline of season 10 after they confirmed they were dating following months of speculation.

Their romance also created tension within the cast because of Batula’s longtime friendship with Miller, who previously dated Wilson.

Despite the reported exits, neither star may be gone for good.

During an interview with “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Cooke acknowledged there could still be opportunities for Batula and Wilson to appear on “In the City.”

“That’s the big conundrum,” Cooke said when asked whether the couple could appear on the series.

Hubbard agreed.

“I think that’s what we’re also trying to figure out,” she said. “And I think we just have to see how this plays out. It will probably come down to the wire.”

KJ Dillard Opens Up About Mental Health as His Career Continues to Grow

Dillard’s reported decision not to return comes after one of the most personal storylines of season 10.

Speaking with Radke on the “More Life with Carl Radke” podcast, Dillard explained that financial struggles before filming affected both his mental health and his relationship with Levitan.

“Pre-show, nothing was really going on,” he said. “Modeling was slow. I’d taken a break during the summer to focus on the show.”

He added, “Me and Dara were struggling because I was taking out what I was going through out on her. I wasn’t even aware of it.”

Dillard later revealed during the reunion that he had been living with undiagnosed borderline personality disorder in addition to anxiety and depression.

Looking back on his breakup with Levitan after his hospitalization and recovery, he said, “I would have been focused on saving the relationship rather than focusing on my health. Recovery changed my life.”

Since filming wrapped, Dillard has continued building his career outside reality television.

The “Summer House” star recently partnered with Kenneth Cole to model the brand’s Summer 2026 Purposeful Voices campaign, which highlights Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Being involved in this campaign means the world to me,” Dillard told Bravo Insider. “This type of career move speaks to my larger goals with my career in the entertainment industry by showing me that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.”