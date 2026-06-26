‘Summer House’ Season 11 Cast Shake-Up Reportedly Includes a Major Power Shift

“Summer House” is reportedly preparing for a major overhaul, with production on season 11 expected to begin over the Fourth of July weekend.

Following one of the franchise’s most talked-about seasons, a new report claims Bravo is reshaping the series around one returning cast member while reducing another’s role in the aftermath of the fallout from Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship.

The reported changes come days after Wilson confirmed he will not return for season 11.

Report Claims Ciara Miller Will Lead ‘Summer House’ Season 11 Cast

According to a June 22 report from The U.S. Sun, Bravo is making Ciara Miller the centerpiece of the next season.

“The producers are betting it all on [Ciara Miller],” an insider told the outlet. “What Ciara wants, she will get in order to come back so count on her to be leading the charge next season. Bravo fully views her as the star of the show and the future of the franchise, and they need her to return. They will basically pay up or do whatever it takes to make that happen and so far, it’s working.”

The source claimed producers are restructuring the series around Miller while reducing Amanda Batula’s role.

“Amanda is expected to come back in a more limited role,” the insider said. “Ciara is open to filming certain scenes with Amanda and agreed to do so for the audience, along with select scenes with the cast. But Amanda will not be back full-time.”

The source added that viewers should expect a significantly different series.

“Next season of Summer House will look entirely different than audiences are used to. It will be a fresh start with an entirely new feeling for the show as a whole.”

Although Kyle Cooke recently denied reports that he was leaving the show in an Instagram post, the report claimed he is expected to scale back his involvement to focus more on his beverage company, Loverboy.

The insider also said storylines will center on the fallout between Batula and Wilson, as well as the strained friendship between Miller and Cooke. Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, and Jesse Solomon are also expected to remain central figures.

The futures of KJ Dillard, Mia Calabrese, Bailey Taylor, and Levi Sebree have reportedly not been finalized.

West Wilson Confirms His ‘Summer House’ Exit

Speculation about the cast intensified after Wilson confirmed he will not return for season 11.

In a June 24 Instagram reel with content creator Lucas Brody, better known as SohoBrody, Wilson addressed reports about his departure.

“That is true,” Wilson said when asked about leaving the show. “But in their defense, I don’t think it would have been a fun summer.”

Wilson’s exit follows months of headlines surrounding his relationship with Batula, which the pair confirmed in March after weeks of speculation.

Their romance created tension within the friend group, particularly because Wilson previously dated Miller.

Mia Calabrese Says She Wants to Return for Another Summer

While her future remains uncertain, Calabrese said she hopes to return if given the opportunity.

“I had so much fun, and I feel that experience was so transformative for me,” she told People. “I would love to go back to the house. Look, if they call, I’m answering.”

Calabrese acknowledged that Batula and Wilson’s relationship affected the entire cast.

“I think people don’t realize at times that we are all friends,” she said. “That’s the point of this. We’re good friends. This was hard, difficult for everyone, especially Ciara. It’s sad to see.”

She admitted returning to the show would also bring some anxiety.

“It’s putting yourself out there in such a public way,” Calabrese explained. “I tried my best to be unapologetically myself and my authentic self. You have to hope that people will receive that well, but it’s nerve-wracking.”

Following her breakup with Scott Williams after filming wrapped, Calabrese said she plans to trust her instincts as she moves forward.

“I’m looking to trust my gut this summer, and if I meet someone that comes into my life or my world that I have a connection with, [I have to] just be honest with myself and just listen to my intuition,” she said. “That’s my goal.”

With filming expected to begin during the Fourth of July weekend, Bravo has not officially announced the full cast for “Summer House” season 11.