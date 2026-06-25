West Wilson Breaks Silence on ‘Summer House’ Exit

West Wilson is officially saying goodbye to “Summer House.”

After reports surfaced that he would not be returning for Season 11 of the hit Bravo reality series, Wilson confirmed the news himself during an appearance on The Broadcast Boys’ Instagram breakdown on Wednesday, June 24.

Wilson Confirms His Exit

The sports journalist addressed the rumors directly, revealing that he had hoped to announce the departure on his own terms.

“I wanted to tell it on my own but that [exit rumor] is true,” Wilson said. “In [Bravo’s] defense, I don’t think it would have been a fun summer.”

His comments came just days after TMZ reported that Wilson would not be returning as a full-time cast member when filming begins over the Fourth of July weekend.

While Wilson’s time as a main cast member appears to be over, sources told the outlet that the door remains open for future appearances.

According to the report, Bravo has not completely ruled out the possibility of Wilson making a cameo during the upcoming season.

The departure comes amid ongoing attention surrounding Wilson’s relationship with fellow “Summer House” star Amanda Batula, which has generated headlines in recent months.

During the same interview, Wilson addressed rumors about an alleged video involving him and Batula that was reportedly being circulated or threatened to be released.

“I haven’t seen it but I’ve heard from credible sources it does,” Wilson said. “It’s very illegal, I’d like to note.”

He then explained what he had been told about the alleged footage.

“From what I’ve been told it was Amanda and I canoodling in my apartment from one of my neighbors across the street,” Wilson said. “That’s what kinda kicked off everything into panic, rush mode.”

Neither Wilson nor Batula confirmed having seen the video themselves, but Wilson’s remarks offered insight into how the controversy allegedly began.

Wilson and Batula Confirmed Romance

The pair publicly confirmed their romance on March 31 after weeks of speculation from fans.

In a joint statement addressing their relationship, Batula and Wilson explained why they initially chose to keep things private.

“It was never our intention to purposely hide anything,” they said. “Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

They continued, “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

Both stars entered the relationship following high-profile breakups.

Wilson previously dated Ciara Miller during his first season on “Summer House” in 2023. Their relationship ended later that year and became a major storyline on the show.

Batula, meanwhile, separated from husband Kyle Cooke in January after four years of marriage. Although the pair are no longer together, their divorce has not yet been finalized.

Wilson joined “Summer House” in Season 8 and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his humor, laid-back personality and evolving relationship storylines.

His exit marks another major shake-up for the Bravo series as it prepares to begin filming a new season.

While viewers won’t see Wilson spending the summer in the Hamptons as a full-time cast member, his comments suggest the chapter may not be completely closed just yet.