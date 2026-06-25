‘In the City’ Star Danielle Olivera Shares NICU Update After Welcoming Son 10 Weeks Early

Danielle Olivera is sharing a positive update after welcoming her first child earlier this week.

The “In the City” star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 24, to thank fans for their support and provide an update on her newborn son, Aidan Santos Heavey, who remains in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after arriving 10 weeks premature.

Olivera Says Her Baby Boy Is Doing Well

In the post, Olivera shared a photo featuring herself and partner Eoin Heavey, as they appeared to be visiting their baby boy.

Heavey was wearing hospital visitors tag.

Alongside the image, she reassured followers that the family is doing well despite the unexpected challenges they are facing.

“Baby and parents are doing well 💙,” she wrote.

Olivera went on to express her gratitude for the overwhelming response she has received since announcing Aidan’s birth.

“Overwhelmed by the love and support, thank you all so much!!” she continued.

The Bravo personality also revealed that she has been reading through messages from fans who have shared their own experiences with premature births and NICU stays.

“still getting through so many of your heartfelt messages and NICU journeys – it means more than you’ll ever know that you’re sharing those with me.”

While acknowledging that there is still a difficult road ahead, Olivera remained optimistic about the future.

“Long road ahead but we’re ready and thankfully not alone,” she wrote.

She also thanked the staff at Stony Brook Medicine, where Aidan is receiving treatment.

“@stonybrookmedicine we love you, we know Aidan is in the best hands.”

Heavey later reshared the update to his own Instagram Stories and added a simple message of his own, calling the family “the 3 best pals.”

Heavey Revealed Her Became a Dad on Father’s Day

The latest update comes just days after the couple announced the arrival of their son on Father’s Day.

Heavey shared the birth news in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that Aidan was born on June 21 and arrived significantly earlier than expected.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 – 10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mum and dad,” he wrote.

Despite the early arrival, Heavey said both parents were focused on supporting their son through his NICU stay.

“He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for his first 2/3 months in this world but mum and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon,” he added.

The new father also praised the medical team caring for Olivera and their son.

“Nurses, doctors, everyone at @stonybrookmedicine are incredible – we are mesmerized by the miracles they perform on a daily basis,” Heavey wrote.

Reflecting on the whirlwind experience, he admitted, “Dad was a nervous, terrified, sobbing mess but couldn’t ask for a better first Father’s Day.”

Although Olivera did not initially make a separate feed post announcing Aidan’s birth, she reshared Heavey’s announcement to her Instagram Stories shortly after it was published.

“here early but safe and we couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.

Now, as their son continues receiving specialized care, Olivera and Heavey are leaning on the support of family, friends and fans while navigating their first days as parents.

Their latest update suggests that while the journey may be longer than expected, the family remains hopeful and grateful every step of the way.