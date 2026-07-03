Danielle Olivera Gives Emotional Update on Baby Son After His Early Birth

Danielle Olivera is sharing another heartfelt update on her newborn son as he continues receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The “In the City” star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 2, to let fans know how life has changed since welcoming her son, Aidan Santos Heavey, who arrived 10 weeks ahead of schedule.

Olivera Shares An Update

Olivera revealed that she and partner Eoin Heavey have now returned home for the first time since becoming parents, though their routine looks much different than they originally expected.

“Last night was our first time sleeping at home since we had Aidan,” she wrote. “We’ll be commuting to Stony Brook from Williamsburg from now on.”

The reality star admitted the transition has brought a wave of emotions as the couple balances life at home while making daily trips to be with their son.

“LOTS of emotions,” Olivera continued, adding that online discussions about “Love Island USA” contestants Chelley Bissainthe, Olandria Carthen and Huda Mustafa—along with “pink dress discourse”—provided a welcome distraction during an otherwise emotional day.

She ended the update on a happier note, revealing she had finally been able to enjoy an especially meaningful milestone with her baby.

“That and I got some skin to skin action today,” she wrote.

Olivera followed the message with a touching photo of herself holding Aidan close against her chest.

“Yep best feeling in the world,” she captioned the image.

Olivera Has Been Sharing Updates With Fans

The latest update comes about a week after Olivera shared the first photos documenting the unexpected arrival of her son.

On June 25, she posted an emotional Instagram carousel featuring moments captured before and after Aidan’s birth.

The collection included photos from her 28-week prenatal appointment as well as a snapshot of two pizzas that unexpectedly became her final meal before going into labor.

“Little did I know this would be the last meal I’d have before giving birth,” she wrote over the image.

The post ended with a black-and-white photo of Olivera and Heavey smiling down at their newborn son together.

“Worth every second 💙 Ready for our biggest adventure yet,” the words across the image read alongside Aidan’s full name.

Looking back on the whirlwind experience, Olivera admitted she was still trying to process everything that had happened.

“Still processing the last week and then some 🤯 our little guy just couldn’t wait to meet us,” she captioned the post. “More to come but for now, I’m just so happy he’s here and doing well 💙💙.”

Another hospital photo showed Heavey holding her hand during the emotional experience.

“More to share on the wild journey to get here but we did it – best partner in the world,” she wrote.

The couple first announced Aidan’s birth in a Father’s Day Instagram post shared by Heavey. He revealed their son was born on June 21, arriving 10 weeks prematurely.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 – 10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mom and dad,” he wrote. “He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for the first 2/3 months in this world but mom and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon.”

Heavey also explained the meaning behind their son’s Irish name and praised Olivera’s strength throughout labor, while thanking the team at Stony Brook Medicine for caring for both mother and baby.

As Aidan continues his NICU stay, Olivera’s latest update shows the new parents are taking things one day at a time while celebrating every milestone along the way.