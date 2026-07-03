RHOC Star Vicki Gunvalson Drops Marriage Revelation and Updates on Her Kids Ahead of Season 20

Vicki Gunvalson is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for the franchise’s milestone season 20, but away from the cameras, the longtime Bravo star says she is happy with where life has taken her.

Ahead of the new season, Gunvalson shared an update on her relationship with longtime boyfriend Michael Smith while reflecting on her children, Michael Wolfsmith and Briana Culberson, and the family milestones that have become some of her favorite memories from nearly two decades on television.

Vicki Gunvalson Says Marriage Is Not a Priority

Gunvalson and Smith have been together for more than four years, but she said they do not feel they need to marry.

“We are in a committed relationship,” Gunvalson told E! News at the “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 premiere event on June 30. “I’ve been married twice, he’s been married once, and I don’t really feel the urge or need to get married because I am so loyal to him and so committed.”

Although the season 20 trailer teases the possibility of a proposal, Gunvalson said their relationship is built on commitment rather than marriage.

“If we decide to get married, it’s not because we have to,” she said. “This guy’s got money, I’ve got my money. We’re just in a really quality relationship and I don’t want to ruin it.”

Gunvalson was previously married to Michael Wolfsmith Sr., with whom she shares her two children, and later to Donn Gunvalson before their divorce during season 6.

Vicki Gunvalson Says Watching Her Children Grow Has Been Her Favorite Part of Reality TV

When asked about her favorite memories from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson said the answer had little to do with cast trips or arguments.

“Watching my kids be raised,” she said. “My daughter’s a parent, a mother now and just the journey of life.”

She added, “People don’t get to document it the way we do, so it’s been great.”

One moment stands above the rest.

“When Briana brought Troy home,” Gunvalson recalled. “That’s a remarkable time. Ryan was in Afghanistan serving our country and it was her and I and Troy. It was awesome.”

Briana and her husband, Ryan Culberson, are now parents to four children: Troy, Owen, Hank and Cora.

Briana Culberson Continues Sharing Family Life

Over the past year, Culberson has regularly shared updates from life on the family’s Oklahoma farm.

In one Instagram post, she reflected on practicing gratitude despite everyday stress.

“I get caught up in my worries, in my stress, in things not going the way I’d hoped, busy schedules, insecurities, overwhelm, daily happenings…that I forget that this is all I’ve prayed for and worked so hard for,” she wrote.

She added, “Anxiety cannot thrive where there is gratitude.”

In another update, Culberson revealed that her youngest son, Hank, inspired her to spend less time on her phone.

“Hank asked for me to put my phone away and play with him, so I did,” she wrote. “Then I couldn’t find it. And it felt so amazing. So I kept it out of my hand for HOURS. Like, nine hours.”

The family also documented a summer trip to a Texas ranch, where the children fed baby giraffes and kangaroos and visited other animals.

Michael Wolfsmith Continues Growing the Family Business

Gunvalson has also celebrated her son’s accomplishments both personally and professionally.

For Michael Wolfsmith’s 39th birthday, she shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“Happy 39th birthday to my son Michael Wolfsmith,” she wrote. “He’s my world traveler, the best dog dad to Walter, a food lover, an incredible life insurance specialist and an incredible son.”

Her son, who serves as vice president of life insurance at COTO Insurance and Financial Services, has also documented recent travels through Europe, including visits to Amsterdam, Paris and Chamonix, France.

Gunvalson previously praised his work ethic during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“He’s doing an incredible job,” she said. “I want to pass the baton to him and he’s like, ‘I’m not ready yet—I don’t want to work as much as you do, but I’ll work.'”

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Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premieres July 9 on Bravo and features the return of Gunvalson alongside Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti.