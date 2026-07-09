Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Why Daughter Briana Didn’t Want Her Returning to RHOC

Vicki Gunvalson’s return to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for the franchise’s milestone 20th season has longtime Bravo fans celebrating the comeback of the show’s original Housewife.

But one of the people closest to her wasn’t nearly as excited.

During a recent panel celebrating the season 20 premiere, Gunvalson revealed that daughter Briana Culberson strongly encouraged her not to return to RHOC, explaining that years of watching her mother navigate the ups and downs of reality television had left a lasting impression.

For longtime viewers, Briana’s reaction may not come as a surprise. Fans watched her grow up on camera over more than a decade, making her one of the most recognizable and beloved Housewives children in Bravo history.

Briana Had a Heartfelt Warning for Her Mom

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Gunvalson recalled Briana’s immediate response after learning she planned to return for season 20.

“Briana said, ‘No, Mom. The show has never been good for you. You’ve always lost relationships.'”

The comment carried extra weight because Briana witnessed firsthand how reality television affected her mother’s personal life over the years.

From the earliest seasons of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” viewers watched Briana evolve from a teenager living at home into a registered nurse, wife and mother. Along the way, she often served as one of the few people willing to challenge her mother, offering blunt but caring advice during some of Vicki’s most difficult moments on and off camera. And fans considered Briana the voice of reason.

Before the season premiered, Gunvalson expanded on Briana’s concerns during a panel discussion ahead of the Season 20 premiere, explaining that her daughter also worried about the impact filming could have on her relationship with boyfriend Michael Smith.

“My daughter is very protective over me, and she just said, ‘Please don’t ruin this relationship by putting Michael on [the show], because Lord knows it’s not easy for these guys,'” Gunvalson recalled. “And I said, ‘I think we’re OK.’ And Michael is very supportive. I got incredible kids, and they got their lives.”

Vicki Says She Took Briana’s Advice Seriously

@virtualrealitea Loved hearing the behind-the-scenes story of how Vicki Gunvalson learned she was returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” 🧡 ♬ original sound – Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six

While Gunvalson ultimately decided to return to RHOC, she admitted Briana’s concerns influenced at least one important decision.

Speaking during the panel, Gunvalson shared that Smith only makes a limited appearance during the new season.

“[He] did appear a little bit this year,” she teased.

Keeping much of their relationship off camera allowed Gunvalson to protect a part of her personal life while still embracing the opportunity to return for the franchise’s landmark season.

Gunvalson originally starred as a full-time Housewife from season 1 through season 13 before later returning as a guest. Bravo officially announced her full-time comeback at BravoCon 2025, with Andy Cohen presenting her with the iconic orange as the audience erupted in applause.

Although Briana no longer appears regularly on RHOC, her connection to the series remains undeniable. For many longtime fans, she wasn’t simply Vicki’s daughter. She became part of the show’s history herself, with viewers following everything from her graduation and nursing career to her marriage and growing family.

Now, years after stepping away from the spotlight, Briana proved she’s still looking out for her mom first. Her advice wasn’t about television ratings or Bravo drama. It was about protecting the relationships that matter most, a perspective shaped by spending much of her own life in front of the cameras.