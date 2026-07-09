Dorit Kemsley Gets New Foreclosure Date After Latest Legal Update

Dorit Kemsley’s legal battle over her Encino home has taken another turn.

Just days after a lender’s attorney claimed “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had delayed foreclosure proceedings on her $6.5 million home, newly filed court documents reveal the property has officially been assigned a new foreclosure sale date.

The latest update comes as Dorit spoke about her financial issues, including payment problems with her home, during Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Now, she is getting ready to celebrate her milestone 50th birthday in the midst of another chapter surrounding the home she once shared with estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

According to court documents shared publicly by attorney Ronald Richards, the foreclosure sale originally scheduled for July 7 has now been postponed until July 14, 2026.

The filing lists California TD Specialists as the trustee and Aldon Road LLC as the borrower, while confirming the postponed sale date on the official trustee’s notice.

The updated filing arrived shortly after Richards shared another development on Instagram, claiming the foreclosure had been delayed yet again.

“Dorit Kemsley, once again, delayed the foreclosure this morning,” Richards wrote. “This time, because she is traveling celebrating her birthday. As we have said, she will never sign a deal that forces her about of the house. The only way she will leave is if the second forecloses. Paul will find this out soon and be forced to make the hard choice of not advancing further funds to save a sinking ship without getting anything in return. New date is July 14, 2026.”

Richards’ comments reflect his interpretation of the ongoing legal proceedings. Dorit has not publicly responded to his latest claims.

The postponement marks the latest development in what has become an ongoing foreclosure process involving the Encino property, where Dorit has continued living with the couple’s two children following her separation from PK.

Dorit and PK remain in the spotlight

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The legal update comes during an already eventful period for the longtime Bravo star.

Dorit and PK announced their separation in 2024 after nearly a decade of marriage, though both have continued to appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Their evolving relationship has remained one of the franchise’s biggest storylines, with viewers watching the pair navigate co-parenting while living separate lives.

Financial issues surrounding the Encino home have also generated significant attention over the past year, with multiple reports documenting delays and legal proceedings tied to the property.

The newest filing does not indicate whether the foreclosure will ultimately move forward on July 14 or whether another postponement could occur. Trustee sales are frequently delayed for a variety of legal or financial reasons before reaching a final resolution.

For now, however, the latest court records establish July 14 as the property’s current scheduled foreclosure sale date.

As the legal process continues, fans will likely be watching closely to see whether the latest date holds or if another development changes the timeline once again.