Dorit Kemsley’s Home Lender Shares Major Update on $6.5 Million Mansion

Dorit Kemsley has received a positive update in the ongoing situation surrounding her $6.5 million Encino mansion.

After weeks of headlines about foreclosure proceedings tied to the property, attorney Ronald Richards shared new information from the home’s lender indicating that a scheduled foreclosure sale will no longer move forward.

The update comes just weeks after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star publicly addressed the financial situation and admitted she was unaware mortgage payments had fallen behind.

Lender Says Foreclosure Sale Is No Longer Happening

On June 30, Richards posted an update on Instagram after speaking with the property’s lender about the planned foreclosure sale.

According to the lender, the sale has been called off because the borrowers are actively working to resolve the outstanding debt.

“There will be no sale. Borrowers are handling the debt and working their way out of FC,” the lender said in a statement shared by Richards. FC refers to foreclosure.

Richards responded to the update by writing, “Let’s see if this becomes true.”

The development marks a significant shift after the property had been scheduled for a foreclosure sale on June 30.

While Dorit has not publicly commented on the lender’s latest statement, the update suggests the foreclosure process is no longer moving toward an immediate sale.

Dorit Previously Addressed the Mortgage Situation

Play

The latest development comes after Dorit spoke candidly about the home’s financial issues during several recent interviews.

In May, she told Extra that she had no idea the mortgage had stopped being paid after separating from estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“The mortgage, so, listen, PK and I had an agreement when we separated and we followed that agreement and when there’s no communication, you’re expecting that things are status quo,” Dorit explained. “I didn’t plan for the mortgage not being paid, and it was never brought to my attention. I was never told, ‘Dorit, I’m not gonna pay the mortgage.’ So I learned about the foreclosure, not too far off from when the world learned about the foreclosure. And by that point, you’re months in arrears.”

She also acknowledged during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she would be open to downsizing.

More recently, Dorit told Us Weekly she hoped she and PK were still working toward the “same goal” regarding the home.

“The house should come out of foreclosure,” she said. “If PK and I are not together, it makes sense for us to sell the home and for the kids and I to move somewhere else. I just think that everything works out a lot smoother and a lot easier when two people can do it together.”

Although questions remain about the long-term future of the Encino mansion, the lender’s latest update suggests Dorit and PK may have avoided what appeared to be the property’s next major hurdle.

Dorit recently appeared on the latest season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where much of her separation from PK played out on camera. Bravo has not yet announced the cast or premiere date for the show’s next season.