James Kennedy Engaged After Romantic Lake Como Proposal

James Kennedy is headed down the aisle.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star announced on Tuesday, June 30 that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Jordan Meyers, after a romantic proposal at Villa d’Este on Italy’s picturesque Lake Como.

All About the Announcement

Kennedy shared the exciting milestone on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos from the proposal.

The images captured the DJ getting down on one knee before the couple celebrated their engagement against the scenic waterfront backdrop.

Keeping his caption brief, Kennedy wrote, “We’re engaged!! I love you, adventures with you forever and ever. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the world.❤️‍🔥”

Meyers also celebrated the occasion in the comments, replying with a heartfelt message of her own.

“Can’t wait for forever w you my angel,” she wrote.

Fans and friends quickly flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

“Congrats to you both mate,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Huge congratulations! I’m so incredibly happy for you both. Wishing you and your new family all of GOD’s love, blessings, and abundance! Can’t wait for the arrival of the little one!”

The engagement marks another major milestone for the couple, who only recently confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

The Couple Recently Confirmed They Are Having a Baby

In June, Kennedy publicly addressed both the pregnancy and his relationship with Meyers for the first time after months of speculation.

“We are thrilled to share that Jordan and I are expecting our first child together,” Kennedy said in a statement.

He explained that the pair intentionally chose to keep their relationship private while building a life together.

“We have previously kept our relationship out of the public eye, and this is the first time we’re sharing it publicly,” Kennedy said. “We wanted to keep things personal while we were building our relationship together, and we’ve shared this news privately with close friends and family for some time now.”

Meyers reflected on how their romance first began, revealing that the connection between them was immediate.

“The second I met James, we instantly felt such a strong spark between us,” Meyers shared.

Their relationship initially started online before eventually developing into a serious romance.

Not long after announcing their relationship publicly, the couple made their first official appearance together at the grand opening of Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas.

For the event, Meyers debuted her baby bump in a shimmering pink sequined gown paired with a matching clutch and clear heels, while Kennedy proudly stood by her side as they posed for photographers.

The engagement represents a fresh chapter for Kennedy, whose personal life has often played out in front of Bravo cameras during his years on “Vanderpump Rules.”

While previous relationships were documented on the reality series, he and Meyers have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight until recently.

Now, the couple is preparing for two life-changing events in the coming months.

With a baby on the way and wedding plans officially underway, Kennedy and Meyers are celebrating a whirlwind season filled with major milestones.