First Lady Michelle Obama Reveals the Show She Loves to Watch and Why

Ever since Former First Lady Michelle Obama launched her IMO podcast with brother Craig Robinson, listeners have come to further realize just how deeply entrenched in pop culture she really is. However, in a recent live recording of the show from the newly cemented presidential library for her husband, she sat down with Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and revealed the shocking series she’s been watching. As much as Obama and Craig were there to interview Brunson, it was Brunson’s questioning that led to the surprising moment.

Michelle Obama and Daughters Are Fans of a Summer Craze

Peacock

During a portion of their conversation with Brunson, Obama and Craig asked her a series of rapid-fire questions. The sibling duo asked her things meant to be answered with brief statements, but the segment went off the rails when Craig asked Brunson, “Reality TV or sitcom?” No surprise, Brunson replied with “Sitcom,” and punctuated her sentiments with, “Hate reality TV.”

Obama chimed in, noting that as much as she loves reality TV, there’s nothing like a good sitcom. Brunson countered that she has been meaning to talk to Obama about her love of reality TV, fascinated by the Former First Lady’s attraction to the genre. Obama justified her enjoyment of reality TV by saying, “I consider it a part of my major as sociology. It’s just a study of people. And they are fascinating.”

Brunson then asked the big question, “Do you watch Love Island?” Without skipping a beat, Obama smiled and said, “Yeah, I do. Malia and Sasha, that’s mother/daughter time, you know. Because, and they’re behind, and they got me hooked. I was like ‘Have you started the next season?’ And they were like ‘No, we’re busy.’ It’s like uh, you need to get some more free time.”

So there you have it. Michelle Obama watches the summer craze, Love Island. Now, she didn’t specify if she’s watching the original UK version, Love Island USA, or both. Check out a clip of the interview below.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Movie Night Is Most Explosive Ever

Peacock LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 2 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Moreno, Sincere Nicholas Rhea, Trinity Celeste Tatum, Bryce Alakai Dettloff — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Admittedly, I, too, have become an avid watcher of Love Island, specifically Love Island USA. I started watching during Season 4, and have continued watching ever since. That being said, I’m caught up on Season 8, and wow. This year’s return of Movie Night on Love Island USA Season 8 has been epic, and by far the most explosive Movie Night in the history of the Peacock iteration of the reality series. And there’s at least one more episode where Islanders will be forced to watch the messy antics of their past actions on the show.

What makes this rendition of Movie Night particularly explosive is that the clips seem to be longer than usual, which is bad news for Islanders like Sincere, who have a very loose relationship with the truth. While I feel bad that Melanie has been left emotionally wrecked by the videos of Sincere, it’s pure cinema watching everything be revealed.

Movie Night has also caused more fireworks between KC and Aniya. For that matter, the men and women are at odds because of what’s been shown so far, and the drama is moving through that villa like a hurricane.

The Love Island USA Season 8 Movie Night continues on Peacock on Thursday, July 2.