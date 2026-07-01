Rob Kardashian Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss in Rare Family Photos

Vintage Rob Kardashian is so here!

The famed Kardashian brother celebrated Khloé Kardashian’s 42nd birthday alongside friends and family, with Khloé sharing a photo carousel of her memorable day on Instagram on June 30.

“How blessed am I? Missing a few but they’re always with me ♥️,” the Good American co-founder captioned her post.

Rob, who has rarely appeared in family photos over the 20-year course of his family’s fame, looked significantly slimmer — and happier — in Khloé’s online photo roundup.

Rob Kardashian Impresses with Slimmed-Down Figure

Kardashian fans expressed their excitement for Rob and his noticeable weight loss in the post’s comments, with one fan suggesting that his thinner physique and confident energy make him look like he’s “reverse aging.”

“Rob is happy again 😍,” another fan added.

“ROB IS LOOKING FINE DAMNNNN 😍😍😍,” said a third.

Despite the Kardashians’ popularity in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, Rob’s absence from his family’s multiple reality series as well as family photos has been a repeated theme, leaving fans, at times, to question his lack of presence.

While speculation of Rob’s media fall-off heightened after his tumultuous split from ex-fiancée Blac Chyna in December 2016, concern for his physical health escalated on a personal level just one year prior in 2015 when he was diagnosed with type II diabetes.

That same year, while weighing his heaviest weight to date at 300 lbs, the reality TV star was hospitalized after he stopped taking insulin to treat his diabetes, PEOPLE reported.

Rob Kardashian Makes Candid Admission About His Weight

Although he has been reclusive for a great deal of his family’s successful media run, in July 2025, Khloé called Rob during an episode of her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast, prompting him to open up about why he stopped filming family reality shows.

“I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I wanna go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in? That’s not what I wanna do,” the 39-year-old candidly shared.

“I’m not gonna just put myself out there if I’m not comfortable with myself,” he added. “I haven’t been comfortable with myself in years.”

Rob also made it clear that his decision not to appear on camera had nothing to do with his relationship with his mom, Kris Jenner, or his five sisters.

“There’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us,” he stated.

Before stunning fans in recent photos with his thinnest physique yet since fading from the spotlight, Rob stepped outside of his comfort zone in April 2025 when he posed for photos at a family Easter party, later shared on Instagram by Kim Kardashian. At the time, Rob appeared to be well on his way toward the weight loss he has since achieved.

That same year, in October, Rob went all in on reclaiming his public presence when he appeared in Hulu’s season 7 premiere of “The Kardashians.” His brief appearance marked a highly anticipated return to his family’s reality TV empire after not filming for nearly 10 years, PEOPLE reported.

While Rob’s reality TV and social media returns have been minuscule, only time will tell just how far his renewed health will take him.