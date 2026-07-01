Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Vacation During Khloe Kardashian Party

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan has remained close throughout the years, sometimes you miss an event or two. Kendall Jenner‘s party absence at Khloe Kardashian’s 42nd birthday this past weekend has people talking. But never fear! In fact, photos show Kendall’s party absence may have been because of a secret vacation with her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi.

Who Was at Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday in 2026?

In case you missed it, Khloe shared photos from her birthday extravaganza with (most) of the family. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “How blessed am I? Missing a few but they’re always with me ♥️.”

In the photos, we see Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream Kardashian, as well as Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian. Both Kylie Jenner and Kendall were noticeably absent from the event, but we know why Kendall wasn’t there!

Where Is Kendall Jenner?

In photos obtained by DeuxMoi, we can see Kendall and the Oscar-nominated actor were clearly on vacation. They posted the photos with the caption reading, “Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner depart from Brisbane Airport 📸@splashnews.” It seems they were departing to see more of Australia.

The post was made days prior, which totally lines up with the timeline. While Khloe’s birthday was on the 27th, she didn’t post the photos until two days later. That same day, it was made well-known that Kendall and Elordi were around the world in Australia.

How Long Have Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Been Together?

Getty Australian actor Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Kendall Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

For those who don’t know, Kendall and Elordi’s romance started earlier this year. (It may have started back in March 2026 when they were spotted talking at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.) Their romance hit the news when DeuxMoi revealed that Jenner and Elordi were “all over each other” at Coachella.

DeuxMoi shared the update to Instagram with the caption reading, “DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…Several sources tell Deuxmoi Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were enjoying each other’s company last night at the Bieber after party, making out and ‘all over each other’ 📸@backgrid_usa 🎥.”

They went on a private trip in Kauaʻi, Hawaii on May 2026 and late that same month, they have a double date with Kylie and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Sources even told Entertainment Tonight that Elordi was reportedly the one to pursue Kendall after his on-again, off-again romance with Lori Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade.

“When Jacob started pursuing Kendall romantically, she was open to it right away,” the insider said to the outlet. “He’s been very sweet to her.”

It seems they’ve been vacationing for awhile now, even being pictured in Tokyo in early June. And now, it seems they’ve been in Australia since June 23. (DeuxMoi has the pics to prove it!)