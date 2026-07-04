Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence and Credits Kim Kardashian With Happiness

Lewis Hamilton has given a rare comment about his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

The Ferrari driver credited his recent good mood to the entrepreneur while speaking onstage at a fan event in Silverstone. It came ahead of the British Grand Prix on Thursday, July 2.

While appearing at a fan event at Silverstone, in the UK, a journalist asked Lewis what had brightened up his mood.

“Lewis, on the track and off the track, you are a much happier man this year, and for everyone here, that is great to see,” broadcaster David Croft said in footage captured by a fan at the event.

After drawing cheers from the crowd, someone out of shot of the video asked Hamilton: “Is that because it’s a fast car or a new girlfriend?”

“You know why he’s asking? He just needs to know if Kimi needs two towels or not,” Croft joked, referring to the incident at the Monaco Grand Prix when Kim accidentally used a towel that was reserved for the race’s winner, Kimi Antonelli.

“Once you spend a year with this team, Ferrari is still the most iconic team of all time, and they’ve had a difficult period of time,” the 41-year-old driver admitted, hinting at his disappointing last season. “It’s such an amazing team and they’ve been so welcoming. The first year was obviously very tough but to finally see the hard work we’re all putting in, it’s finally get us back to where we want to be.”

He added a tribute to his girlfriend. “And of course, of course, it’s Kim.”

It may not seem a big romantic gesture, but it’s one of Hamilton’s only public acknowledgements of his romance with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

While the comment lasted only a few seconds, it marked one of Hamilton’s first public statements about Kardashian after months of avoiding questions about their reported relationship.

Hamilton’s Public Acknowledgement Comes After Kim Supported Him In Monaco

Lewis Hamilton’s brief reference to Kim Kardashian comes just weeks after she attended the Monaco Grand Prix, in support of him. While they are Instagram official and have been photographed kissing, he has previously refrained from talking about the SKIMS founder.

Previously, Hamilton has told the press he didn’t want to mix his work life and his personal one. During race week in Bahrain, he immediately shut down questions about dating Kardashian, telling the press, “It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that.”

Kim arrived in Monaco with her sister, Khloe, to support her new beau. “It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” Hamilton said in his post-race press conference. “It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.”

When Lewis took to the podium after finishing second, she was seen below cheering him on and taking photos. He was later seen blowing her a kiss, and spraying the reality star with champagne.

The duo first sparked dating rumors in early 2026, after reportedly growing close at a New Year’s Eve event. In February, the press reported that the couple were on holiday together in the Cotswolds. Although the famous couple were careful not to be photographed. They made their public debut as a couple at this year’s Super Bowl.