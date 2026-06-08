Lewis Hamilton Shares Rare Comments About His Relationship with Kim Kardashian in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton is speaking out about Kim Kardashian after the reality star’s appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix sparked fresh discussion about their rumored relationship.

The Formula 1 driver had plenty to celebrate after securing a second-place finish in Monaco, but it was his comments about Kardashian that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Hamilton Breaks His Silence on His Relationship With Kim

Kim was among those cheering Hamilton on during the race weekend, and the racing star appeared grateful for her presence when discussing the support system around him.

“It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support,” Hamilton said after the race per the New York Times. “My friends [in general]. It was an incredible turnout overall.”

The Ferrari driver continued by emphasizing how important it is to have supportive people in his life.

“I don’t know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.”

The comments immediately fueled speculation surrounding the pair, who have been linked romantically for months but have yet to publicly define their relationship.

Hamilton’s affectionate remarks came after a moment that fans quickly picked up on during the podium celebrations.

Videos shared across social media appeared to show the seven-time world champion blowing a kiss toward Kardashian before joining the traditional post-race festivities.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment.

Kardashian, meanwhile, seemed less enthusiastic about one part of the celebration.

As Hamilton and the other drivers sprayed champagne from the podium, the SKIMS founder was seen attempting to shield herself from the flying bubbly while continuing to film the moment on her phone.

The scene quickly circulated online, with fans dissecting every interaction between the pair.

The Monaco Grand Prix wasn’t the first sign that the two have been spending time together.

The Romance Has Been Heating Up

One day before the race, Kardashian was photographed arriving in Monaco by boat alongside her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and family friend Simon Huck.

Reports linking Hamilton and Kardashian first surfaced earlier this year.

Since then, the pair have reportedly traveled together on several occasions, including a trip to Japan.

They have also been linked to visits in England’s Cotswolds region and Paris.

Adding to the speculation, the two appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl, where cameras briefly showed them on the stadium’s big screen during the championship game.

Kardashian even shared a couple of images with Hamilton on social media.

Despite the intense attention surrounding his personal life, Hamilton remained focused on the positives following his strong result in Monaco.

Although he is still searching for his first race victory since joining Ferrari, the British driver said he remains optimistic about the future.

According to Hamilton, the challenge has only motivated him further, explaining that he feels “inspired to level up.”

He also described himself as feeling “happy, grateful and thankful” as he continues adapting to life with his new team.