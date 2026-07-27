Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy Reunite 41 Years After ‘The Breakfast Club’

More than four decades later, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy are still part of the same club.

The actresses, who starred together in the 1985 classic “The Breakfast Club,” reunited in New York City 41 years after the film hit theaters. Ringwald shared the sweet moment on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Sheedy embracing backstage at New York City Center.

“Very special week! My sister, Beth + my movie sister from another mister, Ally, came to see me onstage! 💗 Come see ‘Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been’ at NY City Center! Only till Aug 2!” Ringwald captioned the post.

Ringwald, 58, is currently appearing in “Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been?” and Sheedy, 64, stopped by to support her former co-star.

“That’s loyalty, right there. Happy to see it,” another wrote.

A third added, “Legends/ you ladies left a mark on my generation that will never be erased/ thank you for being some of the many people who made the 80s / the greatest decade ever.”

Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy Reunited With the Full Cast in 2025

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Ringwald and Sheedy famously played two very different students forced to spend a Saturday together in detention in “The Breakfast Club.” Ringwald portrayed popular “princess” Claire Standish, while Sheedy played the withdrawn Allison Reynolds, known as the group’s “basket case.”

According to People, their latest reunion comes after Ringwald and Sheedy joined Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Anthony Michael Hall at C2E2 in Chicago in April 2025 for the movie’s 40th anniversary. The event marked the first time all five main cast members had publicly reunited in four decades.

“I feel very emotional and moved to have us all together,” Ringwald said at the time.

Sheedy has also spoken fondly about their bond. During a 2025 appearance at MegaCon Orlando, she described making the movie as a joyful experience and said the cast genuinely cared for one another.

Years earlier, Sheedy told People that filming “The Breakfast Club” was “the first time I felt like I really belonged,” describing her co-stars as a “very special family.”

Molly Ringwald Has Shared Her Candid Thoughts on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Although Ringwald continues to celebrate the friendships that came from the movie, she has also been open about viewing parts of “The Breakfast Club” differently decades later.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ringwald said during the 2025 reunion that she does not believe the movie should be remade. While the story continues to connect with audiences, she said it is closely tied to its era and does not represent the diversity of the world today.

Instead, Ringwald said she would like to see new films inspired by its premise that take the story in a different direction.

Getty “The Breakfast Club” (1985).

Ringwald also addressed one of the movie’s most debated moments: Allison’s makeover. She made it clear she was “really not happy” with the transformation and said she would have preferred a simpler approach that showcased Sheedy’s natural beauty.

Sheedy has similarly questioned the scene, telling Elle in 2015 that she preferred the idea of Allison removing a “mask” rather than needing a makeover to suddenly become attractive.

Still, the movie’s lasting connection with audiences was clear in the response to their latest reunion. For Sheedy, that staying power comes back to the movie’s message.

“The movie has this message that in spite of people’s differences, there is something unifying in the experience of growing up and trying to find yourself,” she previously said.