Anthony Michael Hall Draws ‘Breakfast Club’ Comparisons to New Celebrity Show

Anthony Michael Hall has been making it in Hollywood since starring in “The Breakfast Club” in 1985. Hall also played a prominent character in another Molly Ringwald film, “Sixteen Candles.” He is now participating in the FOX celebrity competition series “Nation’s Dumbest” as his next foray into the entertainment world.

Anthony Michael Hall Finds ‘Breakfast Club’ Parallels in New Show

Hall draws some comparisons between the show and the plot of the movie that shot him to fame, and nostalgic photos of the original “Breakfast Club” are always beloved by fans when they’re posted online.

“Do you know what, there were some parallels for sure. We all got thrown together. We’re all stuck; we couldn’t really go anywhere. And honestly, we all really got along. It was a real nice organic surprise that I had a great time with all these people. It was coming into a year where I wasn’t sure where the next job was gonna come, like we often feel in this industry. And I got the call, and I was just really excited by it,” he said.

Why Anthony Michael Hall Says a ‘Thick Skin’ Is Essential

Getty Actors Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald pose together backstage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.

The ’80s icon has been in entertainment for 51 years and shared his thoughts on not letting criticism drag you down.

“Having a thick skin, and just being game and wanting to work with the best people you can,” he said at a press event. “Just being persistent and tenacious. And thank God I was born with a hard head. But you have to have a thick skin.”

He went on to say that loving what you do is essential and the key to holding on in an industry known for being tough to navigate, Page Six reports.

“Stay humble, stay focused, keep your eyes on the road, and just keep moving ahead somehow. There’s no guarantee of anything in this business, and it’s a tough business, but it’s a really great business, so I’m very fortunate,” he said to Fox News Digital.

He describes feeling blessed to have lasted in the industry this long and never expected to still be involved after 51 years.

Celebrities Head Back to School for ‘Nation’s Dumbest’

Getty Anthony Michael Hall attends the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” at TCL Chinese Theatre.

The new celebrity competition series is a game show hosted by Jack Whitehall that features 12 celebrities competing over a classroom-style combination of physical games, trivia, and challenges that will remind viewers of their schooling days.

But there’s a unique angle on this show, as the competitors aren’t trying to win; they’re actually trying to lose. The ones who successfully tackle the school-inspired challenges “graduate,” and those left behind earn the moniker of “The Nation’s Dumbest.”

The first season will feature Hall, Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Chase Hudson, Elle King, Matt Leinart, Dr. Drew Pinksy, Steve-O, JoJo Siwa, Andrew Yang, Elle King, Jon Heder, and Ice-T.

Some of the competitions featured on the show involve report cards, recess-themed games, pop quizzes, and even final exams delivered with a bit of humor. The show has also found success internationally.